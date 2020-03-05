South Florida Woman Accused Of Leaving Infant With Broken Bones

National/World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — A South Florida woman is facing serious charges after being accused of aggravated child abuse, leaving an infant with broken bones.

Caitlin Elizabeth Eaddie, 29, from Parkland, appeared in bond court on Thursday morning.

“Your honor, this is based on the injuries suffered by the 4-month-old victim, which include a fractured skull and a broken arm. A doctor reviewed the injuries and determined they were not consistent with her original explanation of what occurred,” said prosecutor Eric Linder.

Prosecutors did not go into the specific allegations but said medical professionals viewed what happened as abuse.

“Conducted an interview, made a determination that the trauma the victim suffered… the injuries were suffered as result of physical abuse,” Linder said.

In court, investigators said the injured child is not hers. A check on Facebook shows what appears to be her profile, listing her occupation as a babysitter.

In a post last month she said, “I am a professional babysitter/nanny with over 13 years experience. I am currently looking for a full-time nanny/babysitting position.

Broward Circuit Judge Amanda Cawthon told Eaddie to stay away from the victim and other children.

“With respect to the no-contact order as to other minors, other than biological children you may have, that means being in the same place at the same time or having any contact whatsoever with any child under the age of 18, do you understand that mam?”

“Yes,” said Eaddie.

Bond was set at $15,000.

