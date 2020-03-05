Coronavirus: Travelers to several countries asked to contact Missoula health officials

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — Local health officials are asking residents who have traveled to China, Italy, South Korea, Japan or Iran to contact them as soon as possible, as these countries have experienced sustained or widespread coronavirus cases.

“If anyone has recently visited the countries of concern, we need them to talk to the health department,” Missoula City-County Health Department Health Promotion Division Director Cindy Farr said. “We want to make sure they don’t develop symptoms.”

People who have traveled to the affected countries in the last 14 days should call (406) 258-3896.

The department is also asking people to watch for symptoms such as a fever greater than 100.4 F, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Those who do develop symptoms should call their medical provider and stay home except to receive medical treatment. Farr also said that despite the hype, wearing masks is not a recommended way to prevent the disease.

“We need the public’s help at this point,” Farr said. “There’s no cause for panic, but being aware and increasing basic things like hand washing can go a long way,” Farr said.

Missoula County has been increasing communications and collaboration with state and local partners as the situation unfolds.

Residents with questions or concerns can call 406-258-INFO from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Accurate, updated information also is available here.

While Missoula County currently does not have any cases, the health department encourages the public to take the following basic precautions:

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces with regular household cleaners.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water are not available for handwashing, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Do not travel to areas identified as being at elevated risk for the virus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Mark R ThorsellMark.thorsell@kpax.com(406) 214-9958