“Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812” Stars give a Glimpse into Tonights Premiere

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The "Out of the Box" production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 opens tonight at the Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara.

Taking place in 1800s high society Russia, the show is an electro pop opera inspired by Leo Tolstoy's War and Piece.

Maile Kai Merrick plays the role of Natasha Rostova, who arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. Brian Hoyson plays her friend, Pierre, who is tasked with the responsibility of picking up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

The show stars Hoyson and Merrick stopped by your Morning News to preview their opening night!

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 runs from April 4th - 13th at Center Stage Theater.

Tickets for tonight's show are available at www.ticketor.com/cstheater/tickets.