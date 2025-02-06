Skip to Content
Environmental Reporter, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, and Director of "Out of Plain Sight" Rosanna Xia discusses her documentary ahead of the West Coast premiere

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Environmental Reporter, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, and Director of the documentary titled "Out of Plain Sight" Rosanna Xia talked about her documentary ahead of the West Coast premiere. Rosanna Xia is among the 52% of films being shown at the 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival that are directed by women.

Xia talked about the film's inception, dating back to the tip she got from a UCSB Professor that started her investigation. She talked about how it was a collaborative effort and thanked her team for helping bring this film to fruition.

For more information, head to https://www.outofplainsight.com/.

