With Polo season starting this weekend, ￼Monica Finley from Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club joins the Morning show to preview opening day

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – You never who your gonna run into at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet club but you can expect a fun atmosphere on and off the field. The new season of polo gets underway this Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet club and Monica Finley from the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet club drops by the morning show to preview opening day.

Watching polo at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet club is one of the most unique attractions in Santa Barbara. For those who have never attended, the allure of opening day at Santa Barbara's Polo and Racquet Club are hearing the thunder of the horses, fashion, socializing and rubbing elbows with movers and shakers on what should be a sun splashed afternoon.

If you'd like to know more about opening day and all things going on at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet club you can visit their website