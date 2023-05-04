Royal expert and Montecito Journal columnist Richard Mineards ￼drops by the morning show to share his thoughts on the Coronation of King Charles III

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the Coronation of King Charles III just days away, royal expert and Montecito Journal columnist Richard Mineards stops by the morning show to give us the royal treatment.

"This imperial state crown was made in 1937 for the coronation of King George the VI, and it contains over 3,000 diamonds," said Mineards of the opulence of the Coronation of King Charles. In addition to the Cullinan diamond, which measures 3,106 carats, the septor he will use will include the star of Africa, which measures 531 carats."

Coronation of King Charles III will be broadcast on News Channel 3 (ABC) or News Channel 12 (CBS) from 2AM - 7AM on Saturday, May 6th.