Santa Barbara Restaurant Week: Santo Mezcal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team continues to highlight local restaurants participating in the fifth annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week ahead of its Friday start with a visit from the staff of Santo Mezcal.

Director of Operations of Santo Mezcal Edgar Munoz alongside Chef Gerardo Marin and Mixologist Marcos Altamirano showcased special dishes and drinks offered during restaurant week.

The Santa Barbara restaurant week is set to begin Friday Apr. 14 offering locals and visitors the chance to experience the best of Santa Barbara's food scene.

For a full list of participating restaurants, hotels, and tasting rooms click here.

News Channel 3-12 Morning Team will be hosting more restaurants every day ahead of the food festival's start so be sure to tune in at 7 a.m. every morning.

