Santa Barbara Restaurant Week: Jordano’s and Tre Lune

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The News Channel 3-12 Morning Team was joined by Jordano's Owner Pete Jordano and staff from Tre Lune to get viewers excited for Santa Barbara restaurant week.

The 5th annual Santa Barbara restaurant week is set to begin Apr. 14 offering locals and visitors the chance to experience the best of Santa Barbara's food scene.

Watch Chef Luis De Leon and General Manager Leslee Rus of Tre Lune present a dish featured in the special tasting menu.

For a full list of participating restaurants, hotels, and tasting rooms click here.

More restaurants and food is ahead this week so be sure to tune in at 7 a.m. every morning.

