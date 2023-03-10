Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
Published 2:53 pm

Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart

Dave Alley / KEYT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.– Paul Flores has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart which concludes decades of investigating Smart's original 1996 disappearance.

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student who disappeared after attending an off-campus party in May 1996, which was the same party Paul Flores was present at. He was the last person to have seen Smart alive.

Flores was tried 26 years later in 2022, alongside his father Ruben Flores who was accused of being an accessory to the crime and helping hide Smart's body. While Ruben Flores was found not guilty, Paul Flores was found guilty and convicted in October 2022.

The defense for Flores submitted a motion for a new trial ahead of the Friday sentencing, but was denied the appeal. Flores faced 25 years to life in prison.

Flores will serve the maximum sentence at the Department of Corrections and Rehab.

Smart's body has never been found.

Article Topic Follows: Monterey County
KEYT
kristin smart
paul flores
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content