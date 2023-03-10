Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.– Paul Flores has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart which concludes decades of investigating Smart's original 1996 disappearance.

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student who disappeared after attending an off-campus party in May 1996, which was the same party Paul Flores was present at. He was the last person to have seen Smart alive.

Flores was tried 26 years later in 2022, alongside his father Ruben Flores who was accused of being an accessory to the crime and helping hide Smart's body. While Ruben Flores was found not guilty, Paul Flores was found guilty and convicted in October 2022.

The defense for Flores submitted a motion for a new trial ahead of the Friday sentencing, but was denied the appeal. Flores faced 25 years to life in prison.

Flores will serve the maximum sentence at the Department of Corrections and Rehab.

Smart's body has never been found.