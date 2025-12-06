Top 50 safest cities in the US

Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock

For many homebuyers, safety is a top concern when shopping for a house. It can influence if they feel comfortable living there, and safety ratings can greatly affect local housing market trends.

For those in the market to buy or rent a home and looking for just the right spot, SoFi shares a list of the 50 safest cities from NeighborhoodScout.

Key Points

The safest cities in the U.S. are determined based on the number of violent and property crimes per 1,000 inhabitants in each city.

Factors such as low crime rates, strong law enforcement presence, and proactive community initiatives contribute to a city’s safety.

The safest cities can vary by region and population size, with smaller cities often ranking higher.

Safety rankings can help individuals and families make informed decisions about where to live and raise children.

How Is the Safest Cities List Determined?

To compile its list of the safest cities, NeighborhoodScout looks at FBI statistics for property and violent crime in cities across the country that have a population of 25,000 or more. This list now includes areas with a township form of government, which has resulted in a larger pool of locations and many newcomers to the list. (See the full list of 100 safest cities on the NeighborhoodScout site.)

What Are the Safest Cities in the US?

The safest cities in America tend to be suburban areas close to major cities like Boston. Only one spot on this list, Rexburg, Idaho, is outside a major metropolitan area.

Massachusetts is home to the most cities on the list at 18. Texas, with six cities on the list, ranks in second place.

The 50 Safest U.S. Cities in 2025

Here’s a countdown of the 50 safest cities in the U.S. to call home. Consider safety, along with local housing market trends, when thinking about relocating.

50. Friendswood, Texas

Friendswood began as a Quaker town in 1895 and became known for growing and preserving Magnolia figs. Since the 1950s, it has transformed into a quiet bedroom community 30 minutes from Houston and Galveston.

Population : 41,004

: 41,004 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.5

(per 1,000 residents): 6.5 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 152

: 1 in 152 Major City Nearby: Houston

49. Newton, Massachusetts

A strong school system and proximity to downtown Boston draw homebuyers to this suburban community, which is actually a cluster of 13 villages.

Population : 87,453

: 87,453 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.5

(per 1,000 residents): 6.5 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 152

: 1 in 152 Major City Nearby: Boston

48. Prosper, Texas

This growing town in the Dallas area is known for great schools and beautiful scenery. Texas has no state income tax, which may be a draw for many homebuyers, although it does have a sales tax and property taxes may be higher than in some other areas.

Population : 34,136

: 34,136 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.4

(per 1,000 residents): 6.4 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 155

: 1 in 155 Major City Nearby: Dallas

47. Dracut, Massachusetts

Dracut was home to Pennacook Indian settlements before Europeans arrived in the 1650s, and the town’s early economy depended on manufacturing and milling. The town provides easy access to the Lowell and Boston metropolitan areas.

Population : 32,159

: 32,159 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.4

(per 1,000 residents): 6.4 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 155

: 1 in 155 Major City Nearby: Boston

46. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Shrewsbury was incorporated in 1727 and rests just outside the Boston metropolitan area near the city of Worcester. Although the violent crime rate has risen in recent years (while the property crime rate has declined), it is still one of the safest places to live in the U.S.

Population : 38,999

: 38,999 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.4

(per 1,000 residents): 6.4 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 156

: 1 in 156 Major City Nearby: Worcester

45. Keller, Texas

Settled in the 1850s and named for a railroad foreman, Keller today blends urban amenities with a small-town emphasis on quality of life for its residents. The lovely Big Bear Creek Trail cuts through the city, ensuring access to a natural setting.

Population : 45,397

: 45,397 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.3

(per 1,000 residents): 6.3 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 158

: 1 in 158 Major City Nearby: Dallas

44. Rochester Hills, Michigan

This Detroit suburb features the 102-acre Avon Nature Study Area on the Clinton River and the Rochester Hills Museum, where visitors can learn about pioneer farmers, Native American history, and local ecology.

Population : 76,028

: 76,028 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.2

(per 1,000 residents): 6.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 160

: 1 in 160 Major City Nearby: Detroit

43. Beverly, Massachusetts

Beverly is a suburb of Boston on the North Shore of Massachusetts, just north of Salem. Like its witchy neighbor, Beverly offers historic New England architecture and water access.

Population : 42,446

: 42,446 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.2

(per 1,000 residents): 6.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 161

: 1 in 161 Major City Nearby: Boston

42. North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Sailboats bob on the water in this pretty Narragansett Bay town. A cluster of villages, the town was settled in the 17th century and boasts some buildings from that era, as well as the Silas Casey Farm, which is maintained as a classic New England farmstead.

Population : 27,911

: 27,911 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.1

(per 1,000 residents): 6.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 162

: 1 in 162 Major City Nearby: Providence

41. Ballwin, Missouri

This West St. Louis town, home to high-quality public schools, is located within 30 minutes of five universities and colleges. It has a diverse array of housing options at many price points.

Population : 30,870

: 30,870 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.1

(per 1,000 residents): 6.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 162

: 1 in 162 Major City Nearby: St. Louis

40. Melrose, Massachusetts

Another suburb of Boston, Melrose was first known as Ponde Fielde due to its many ponds and streams. The charming Downtown Melrose, known for its Victorian architecture, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Population : 29,312

: 29,312 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.0

(per 1,000 residents): 6.0 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 164

: 1 in 164 Major City Nearby: Boston

Quick Tip: To see a house in person, particularly in a tight or expensive market, you may need to show the real estate agent proof that you’re preapproved for a mortgage.

39. Milton, Georgia

Milton has one of Georgia’s highest rates of educational attainment and lowest rates of unemployment. The majority of its 39 square miles are zoned for agriculture, so residential lots are large here, at least one acre.

Population : 41,259

: 41,259 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.9

(per 1,000 residents): 5.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 167

: 1 in 167 Major City Nearby: Atlanta

38. Commerce Township, Michigan

Commerce Township boasts easy access to lots of lakes, although not all are accessible to the public. If waterfront living is a goal, there are many options here, from smaller, older cottages to spacious new homes.

Population : 38,718

: 38,718 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.9

(per 1,000 residents): 5.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 169

: 1 in 169 Major City Nearby: Detroit

37. Wylie, Texas

Once known as the “Onion Capital of the World,” Wylie is a fast-growing community with strong schools and abundant recreation opportunities for families.

Population : 59,394

: 59,394 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.9

(per 1,000 residents): 5.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 169

: 1 in 169 Major City Nearby: Dallas

36. Waltham, Massachusetts

Nicknamed “the watch city” because it was home to an early watch factory, this diverse Boston suburb dates from the 17th century. Today, it is home to both Bentley University and Brandeis University.

Population : 64,015

: 64,015 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.8

(per 1,000 residents): 5.8 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 169

: 1 in 169 Major City Nearby: Boston

35. Merrimack, New Hampshire

Options abound in Merrimack. Within an hour, you can get to busy Boston, hike in the beautiful Kearsarge Mountain State Forest, or take a dip at Hampton Beach State Park on the Atlantic coast.

Population : 27,132

: 27,132 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.7

(per 1,000 residents): 5.7 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 172

: 1 in 172 Major City Nearby: Manchester

34. Little Elm, Texas

A suburban vibe and easy access to parks and lakes, including an entertainment district on the shores of Lake Lewisville, would make this an appealing place to live even if crime rates weren’t so exceptionally low.

Population : 51,042

: 51,042 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.6

(per 1,000 residents): 5.6 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 176

: 1 in 176 Major City Nearby: Dallas

33. Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville may be in Illinois, but it is a suburb of St. Louis and benefited from proximity to Route 66 as it grew. Among the oldest cities in Illinois, it has produced five of the state’s governors.

Population : 25,218

: 25,218 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.5

(per 1,000 residents): 5.5 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 178

: 1 in 178 Major City Nearby: St. Louis

32. Andover, Massachusetts

Andover, about 23 miles north of Boston, was incorporated in 1646 and later became a thriving mill town. The city is home to prestigious college prep school Phillips Academy.

Population : 36,517

: 36,517 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.4

(per 1,000 residents): 5.4 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 182

: 1 in 182 Major City Nearby: Boston

31. Cumberland, Rhode Island

Cumberland boasts a lovely bike trail which is part of a continuous 31.9-mile route. Its unique public library is built on the site of a former monastery, with tranquil walking paths and has offered, in the summer, a free “Music at the Monastery” concert series.

Population : 36,434

: 36,434 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.4

(per 1,000 residents): 5.4 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 184

: 1 in 184 Major City Nearby: Providence

30. Brandon, Mississippi

This city may be approaching its 100th birthday, but it is one of the fastest-growing cities in Mississippi.

Population : 25,373

: 25,373 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.3

(per 1,000 residents): 5.3 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 186

: 1 in 186 Major City Nearby: Jackson

29. Mundelein, Illinois

Less than an hour west of Chicago, Mundelein offers well-priced housing and a strong school system. Top employers are industrial and manufacturing companies, but the village also offers easy access to the Windy City.

Population : 31,560

: 31,560 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.3

(per 1,000 residents): 5.3 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 187

: 1 in 187 Major City Nearby: Chicago

28. Wellesley, Massachusetts

West of Newton, Wellesley is a much smaller municipality, though the median household income is higher, at $250,001, and the homeownership rate tops 80%.

Population : 30,191

: 30,191 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.2

(per 1,000 residents): 5.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 189

: 1 in 189 Major City Nearby: Boston

27. North Andover, Massachusetts

Massachusetts makes a good showing on the safest cities list, representing nearly 30% of the burgs listed.

Population : 30,711

: 30,711 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.2

(per 1,000 residents): 5.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 190

: 1 in 190 Major City Nearby: Boston

26. Reading, Massachusetts

Another Boston suburb just north of the city, Reading is a town of about 9,374 households with a median household income of around $163,725.

Population : 25,223

: 25,223 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.1

(per 1,000 residents): 5.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 192

: 1 in 192 Major City Nearby: Boston

25. Mason, Ohio

Mason is the largest city in Warren County. The county is known as “Ohio’s Largest Playground” and boasts regional attractions including the Grizzly Golf and Social Lodge, the Great Wolf Lodge, and Kings Island amusement park.

Population : 35,089

: 35,089 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.1

(per 1,000 residents): 5.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 192

: 1 in 192 Major City Nearby: Cincinnati

24. Billerica, Massachusetts

Billerica sits on the Shawsheen and Concord rivers about 20 miles northwest of Boston and is home to about 15,653 households.

Population : 41,453

: 41,453 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.1

(per 1,000 residents): 5.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 195

: 1 in 195 Major City Nearby: Boston

23. Johns Creek, Georgia

The City of Johns Creek is a fairly young one, having been designated in 2006. But it is home to 200 companies and a thriving population.

Population : 82,065

: 82,065 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.9

(per 1,000 residents): 4.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 202

: 1 in 202 Major City Nearby: Atlanta

22. West Bloomfield, Michigan

This township, less than 30 miles from Detroit, has many small- and medium-sized lakes. West Bloomfield has a large Jewish population and is home to the J, formerly known as the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit.

Population : 65,560

: 65,560 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.9

(per 1,000 residents): 4.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 204

: 1 in 204 Major City Nearby: Detroit

21. Colleyville, Texas

Conveniently sandwiched between the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, Colleyville offers a rural feel close to big-city amenities.

Population : 25,986

: 25,986 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.8

(per 1,000 residents): 4.8 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 206

: 1 in 206 Major City Nearby: Dallas

20. South Kingstown, Rhode Island

South Kingstown is home to two scenic beaches, as well as picturesque farmlands and a riverfront walkway.

Population : 31,851

: 31,851 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.7

(per 1,000 residents): 4.7 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 212

: 1 in 212 Major City Nearby: Providence

19. Windsor, Colorado

The only Colorado city on the list, Windsor, near the front range of the Rocky Mountains, once boasted giant herds of bison and a bustling sugar beet industry. Today, it is a hotbed of green industry, including windmill blade production and ethanol production.

Population : 35,788

: 35,788 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.5

(per 1,000 residents): 4.5 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 218

: 1 in 218 Major City Nearby: Greeley

18. Wakefield, Massachusetts

Residents of Wakefield enjoy easy commuter-rail service to Boston and recreational activities on and around scenic Lake Quannapowitt.

Population : 27,104

: 27,104 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.5

(per 1,000 residents): 4.5 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 218

: 1 in 218 Major City Nearby: Boston

17. Madison, Mississippi

This suburb of Jackson has a rural feel and a small-town atmosphere. It is a popular choice for retirees.

Population : 27,719

: 27,719 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.5

(per 1,000 residents): 4.5 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 221

: 1 in 221 Major City Nearby: Jackson

16. Avon Lake, Ohio

This suburb of Cleveland lies on the shore of Lake Erie. Ample parks, a bike trail, and an aquatic center ensure residents of all ages have plenty of options for fitness.

Population : 25,588

: 25,588 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.3

(per 1,000 residents): 4.3 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 232

: 1 in 232 Major City Nearby: Cleveland

15. White Lake, Michigan

Of the four Michigan cities on this list, White Lake ranks the safest.

Population : 30,990

: 30,990 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.2

(per 1,000 residents): 4.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 233

: 1 in 233 Major City Nearby: Detroit

14. Needham, Massachusetts

Like many of the Massachusetts cities on this list, Needham is a well-off bedroom community of Boston, with a median household income of about $212,241.

Population : 32,048

: 32,048 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.2

(per 1,000 residents): 4.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 233

: 1 in 233 Major City Nearby: Boston

13. Milton, Massachusetts

Milton, an attractive suburb 10 miles south of Boston, is the birthplace of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

Population : 28,388

: 28,388 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.2

(per 1,000 residents): 4.2 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 233

: 1 in 233 Major City Nearby: Boston

12. Oswego, Illinois

Located about 50 miles west of Chicago on the Fox River, Oswego lies on two rail lines and near three state highways and two U.S. highways. It has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

Population : 35,316

: 35,316 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.1

(per 1,000 residents): 4.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 238

: 1 in 238 Major City Nearby: Chicago

11. Independence, Kentucky

The only Kentucky town to make it to the list, Independence is a short drive across the Ohio River to Cincinnati.

Population : 28,920

: 28,920 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.9

(per 1,000 residents): 3.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 253

: 1 in 253 Major City Nearby: Cincinnati

10. Rexburg, Idaho

Rexburg, in eastern Idaho, is one of the only cities on this list that’s not near a major metropolitan area. Its proximity to nature is one of its calling cards. Yellowstone National Park is just 80 miles away.

Population : 35,300

: 35,300 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.9

(per 1,000 residents): 3.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 253

: 1 in 253 Major City Nearby: N/A

9. Muskego, Wisconsin

This cozy city sits within the orbit of Milwaukee and is around 88 miles from Chicago.

Population : 25,242

: 25,242 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.8

(per 1,000 residents): 3.8 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 265

: 1 in 265 Major City Nearby: Milwaukee

8. Lexington, Massachusetts

Known as the town where the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired, Lexington is a suburb of Boston where the median household income tops $200,000.

Population : 34,071

: 34,071 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.7

(per 1,000 residents): 3.7 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 270

: 1 in 270 Major City Nearby: Boston

7. Zionsville, Indiana

Excellent schools and stable home values attract residents looking for a small-town feel just 20 minutes outside Indianapolis.

Population : 31,702

: 31,702 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.6

(per 1,000 residents): 3.6 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 275

: 1 in 275 Major City Nearby: Indianapolis

6. Fulshear, Texas

Fulshear has grown significantly in size in the 21st century, though it has retained its small-town charm.

Population : 25,169

: 25,169 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.6

(per 1,000 residents): 3.6 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 276

: 1 in 276 Major City Nearby: Houston

5. Arlington, Massachusetts

Settled in 1635 as the town of Menotomy, Arlington was renamed in 1867 in honor of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The city is about six miles from Boston.

Population : 45,617

: 45,617 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.4

(per 1,000 residents): 3.4 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 292

: 1 in 292 Major City Nearby: Boston

4. Marshfield, Massachusetts

Marshfield is about 30 miles from Boston on the South Shore, where Cape Cod meets the Massachusetts Bay. The year-round population grows to 40,000 in the summer months.

Population : 25,869

: 25,869 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.3

(per 1,000 residents): 3.3 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 300

: 1 in 300 Major City Nearby: Boston

3. Lake in the Hills, Illinois

Once a sleepy rural community home to seasonal residents who enjoyed the area’s lakes, Lake in the Hills became a quickly growing suburb of Chicago in the last few decades.

Population : 28,945

: 28,945 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.1

(per 1,000 residents): 3.1 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 321

: 1 in 321 Major City Nearby: Chicago

2. Franklin, Massachusetts

Franklin is conveniently located between Boston and Providence, Rhode Island. The town is named in honor of Benjamin Franklin, whose donated books formed the first public library in the country.

Population : 33,036

: 33,036 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 2.9

(per 1,000 residents): 2.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 344

: 1 in 344 Major City Nearby: Boston

1. Ridgefield, Connecticut

This pretty colonial town nestled in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains was founded over 300 years ago and today ranks as America’s safest city. Visitors come for its historic Main Street. Families stay for its strong schools and, of course, its excellent safety rating.

Population : 25,011

: 25,011 Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 1.9

(per 1,000 residents): 1.9 Chance of Being a Victim : 1 in 510

: 1 in 510 Major City Nearby: Bridgeport

The Takeaway

It’s a safe bet that house hunters will find many of these 50 safest cities in the U.S. appealing. There’s a lot to like about these towns in addition to their low crime rates, including great schools, high-quality housing stock, and natural wonders.

FAQ

What is the No. 1 safest town?

Safety can be tricky to gauge, but Ridgefield, Connecticut, was recently named America’s safest town by NeighborhoodScout.

What is America’s happiest city?

Happiness is highly subjective. However, a 2025 WalletHub analysis that looked at 25 key happiness indicators found that Fremont, California, ranked highest.

What U.S. city has the highest quality of life?

Quality of life can mean different things to different people, but overall, Brookline, Massachusetts, ranked highest in a 2025-2026 evaluation by U.S. News & World Report. The publication’s annual Quality of Life index looks at factors like quality of education, average commute time, health care availability and quality, and others to rank U.S. cities.

This story was produced by SoFi and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.