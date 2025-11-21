Is everyone out of office? The email bounceback trends that show when to reach out

Okrasiuk // Shutterstock

Analysis of millions of out-of-office email replies reveals when professionals are most (and least) likely to respond, with a few surprises.

Are those people ignoring your emails, or are they just on vacation? It’s a question that frustrates professionals across industries, especially in the sprint to finish critical projects before the holidays.

If you’re depending on others to reach your year-end goals, here’s something to be thankful for: a definitive ranking of the worst (and best) days for out-of-office replies.

An in-depth analysis of millions of business emails reveals there are distinct patterns to when professionals are unavailable throughout the year. Some of the findings will confirm what you suspected, along with some valuable surprises.

Understanding these out-of-office trends can help anyone who relies on email communication optimize their timing and improve response rates. ZoomInfo shares how to make the most of the inbox in the final weeks of the year.

The Holiday Slowdown

Perhaps the least surprising finding: Out-of-office rates spike dramatically around Thanksgiving in the United States, calm down briefly, and then surge to their highest levels of the year toward the end of December.

The single day with the highest reported out-of-office rates in this analysis was Dec. 27, smack in between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Anyone hoping for responses during this period will have better luck waiting until mid-January, when rates plummet and work patterns reset for the new year.

January Through March: The Productive Window

Once professionals return to work after the new year, they tend to buckle down for an extended period. Out-of-office reply rates remain relatively low through January and most of February, as people catch up on work and focus on annual planning.

However, rates begin climbing again in late February, presumably after people have gotten caught up on the year ahead and earned some time off. The new year represents a prime window for important communications, but that window starts closing as March approaches.

Spring: The April Disruption

There’s a clear spike in out-of-office rates around the first two weeks of April. Whether it’s the end of the first quarter, annual tax season, the onset of spring break, or some combination of factors, business contacts become notably less available during this period.

After that initial April spike, availability settles down again — but not for long. Another major jump in out-of-office rates occurs at the end of May, coinciding with Memorial Day weekend in the United States and the unofficial start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

For those planning important communications, the sweet spot appears to be the period between early April and late May. Once summer vacation season begins in earnest, consistent availability won’t return until fall.

Summer: Cascading Vacation Schedules

After Memorial Day, out-of-office rates remain generally elevated due to cascading summer vacation schedules. The peak occurs around July 4, after which rates moderate somewhat as people return and catch up on work.

There’s a slight uptick in unavailability around the end of July and start of August, but summer rates never return to the lows seen during other seasons. The inconsistent availability during these months makes summer a challenging time for time-sensitive communications.

Fall: Peak Availability Season

At the end of August, a striking shift occurs. As students return to school, weather cools, and vacations end, out-of-office rates drop significantly. Autumn emerges as the most reliable season for reaching business contacts.

There’s a slight rise in early October, but generally steady and lower rates hold throughout the fall as professionals push through projects with an eye on the approaching holidays. September, October, and early November represent the most dependable months for email communication.

Practical Applications

These patterns have implications beyond sales and marketing. Anyone who depends on timely email responses, from project managers to recruiters to consultants, can benefit from understanding seasonal availability trends.

For time-sensitive communications, the data suggests focusing efforts during three key windows.

January through mid-February: Fresh starts and renewed focus create optimal conditions for outreach.

Mid-April through late May: After the spring break disruption, but before summer vacation season begins.

September through mid-November: The most reliable period of the year, when professionals are focused on year-end goals.

Conversely, the periods to avoid for urgent communications are clear: early April, the summer months of June through August, and the holiday season from late November through early January.

Beyond Timing

While timing matters, the analysis also suggests the importance of setting realistic expectations. During high out-of-office periods, professionals might consider adjusting their communication strategies—perhaps focusing on relationship-building rather than requests requiring immediate action, or preparing follow-up campaigns timed for when availability improves.

Understanding these patterns can also help professionals plan their own schedules more strategically, potentially timing their own time off during periods when colleagues and contacts are also likely to be unavailable.

The data reveals what many have long suspected: There are genuinely better and worse times to expect email responses. Armed with this knowledge, professionals can optimize their communication timing, reduce frustration, and improve their overall effectiveness—and perhaps plan their own vacations more strategically.

This story was produced by ZoomInfo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.