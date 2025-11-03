How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Nov. 03, 2025

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 3.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.04

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– Year change: -$0.07 (-2.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.68

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)

– Year change: +$0.12 (+3.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.44

#2. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.44

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.46

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.76

#4. Ventura, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

#3. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.83

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.92

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.96

