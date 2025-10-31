How to choose the right financing for your business property

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Every growing business eventually faces the same question: Should we keep leasing, or buy our own space?

Leasing offers flexibility and lowers upfront costs, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to preserve capital or avoid long-term commitments. But over time, those monthly payments add up, building someone else’s equity instead of your own.

That’s why, for many business owners, buying the space they operate in becomes the next strategic move. It’s a way to gain control, stabilize long-term costs and invest in the future.

In this guide, Comerica walks through the strategic benefits of ownership, how owner-occupied commercial real estate (OOCRE) financing works, and what alternatives to consider.

Key takeaways:

Buying business property can help you build equity, manage costs and plan long-term growth.

Owner-occupied commercial real estate (OOCRE) financing is a flexible solution for businesses that want to own and operate from their space.

A Comerica Relationship Manager can help you evaluate OOCRE and other financing options to find the best fit for your business goals.

Why more businesses are choosing to buy, not lease

Despite recently elevated interest rates, businesses continue to pursue ownership. In fact, 68% of real estate leaders surveyed by Deloitte expect commercial real estate fundamentals to improve in 2025, including greater access to capital, stronger transaction activity, and more favorable financing conditions. This is a sharp increase from just 27% last year.

Here’s why more companies are making the move:

Build long-term equity. Each mortgage payment increases your ownership stake in a valuable asset, turning a monthly cost into a balance-sheet advantage.

Each mortgage payment increases your ownership stake in a valuable asset, turning a monthly cost into a balance-sheet advantage. Gain control of your space. Make decisions on renovations, expansions and usage without landlord approval or restrictive lease terms.

Make decisions on renovations, expansions and usage without landlord approval or restrictive lease terms. Stabilize your occupancy costs. Lock in predictable monthly payments with fixed-rate financing, protecting against rising rents and inflation.

Lock in predictable monthly payments with fixed-rate financing, protecting against rising rents and inflation. Capture tax advantages. Take advantage of potential deductions on mortgage interest, depreciation and property taxes to improve after-tax cash flow.

Take advantage of potential deductions on mortgage interest, depreciation and property taxes to improve after-tax cash flow. Generate additional income. Lease unused portions of the space or develop underutilized areas to create new revenue streams.

Lease unused portions of the space or develop underutilized areas to create new revenue streams. Improve your financial profile. Owned real estate can enhance your balance sheet, increase borrowing power and support future growth strategies.

More businesses are buying to lock in stability and build equity.

How owner-occupied commercial real estate (OOCRE) financing works

OOCRE financing is designed for businesses purchasing property they’ll operate out of as the primary tenants. Unlike investor loans, which focus on rental income and return metrics, OOCRE financing is typically underwritten based on your business’s cash flow and financial performance.

Most businesses use a commercial term loan to fund the purchase, often with fixed or variable rates and terms ranging from five to 25 years. The property serves as collateral, and down payments typically range from 10–25%, though SBA programs may lower that threshold.

Because repayment is tied to your business performance, not investment returns, OOCRE financing tends to suit companies with reliable revenue and plans to stay in the space long term. Some loans also include funding for renovations or build-outs.

When structured thoughtfully, OOCRE is a financing solution that supports today’s operational needs and tomorrow’s business value.

OOCRE financing gives you the flexibility to customize, expand or upgrade on your terms.

Alternative ways to finance commercial property

OOCRE financing isn’t the only path to ownership. Depending on your business model, growth timeline or liquidity needs, one of these options may be a better fit:

SBA 504 and 7(a) Loans. Government-backed loans that often offer lower down payments and longer terms. A popular choice for small businesses with limited upfront capital.

Government-backed loans that often offer lower down payments and longer terms. A popular choice for small businesses with limited upfront capital. Commercial Real Estate Lines of Credit. Flexible financing that allows you to draw funds when needed. This is useful for renovations, expansions or phased property investments.

Flexible financing that allows you to draw funds when needed. This is useful for renovations, expansions or phased property investments. Sale-Leaseback Arrangements. If you already own property, this strategy lets you sell the building to generate capital, then lease it back from the buyer. It can improve liquidity without relocating your operations.

If you already own property, this strategy lets you sell the building to generate capital, then lease it back from the buyer. It can improve liquidity without relocating your operations. Construction Loans. Short-term financing used to fund new builds or major renovations. These often convert to permanent loans once construction is complete.

Short-term financing used to fund new builds or major renovations. These often convert to permanent loans once construction is complete. Bridge Loans. Designed for short-term gaps in financing. For example, if you need to act quickly on a property before permanent funding is secured.

Designed for short-term gaps in financing. For example, if you need to act quickly on a property before permanent funding is secured. Owner Financing. In some transactions, the seller may agree to finance the purchase directly, offering more flexible terms than a traditional lender.

Conclusion

For businesses, the decision to lease or buy commercial space is a pivotal one. Ownership offers long-term financial and operational advantages, from building equity and stabilizing costs to gaining control and unlocking tax benefits. With flexible financing options and thoughtful planning, business owners can make informed decisions that align with their strategic goals and position them for future growth.

