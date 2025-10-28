Best colleges in big cities

kai kang // Shutterstock

When they begin their college careers in the fall of 2025, the Class of 2029 will have put in a lot of work to get there. Major colleges nationwide experienced a significant surge in applications, with New York University and the University of Michigan setting new records.

Colleges increasingly opt to use the Common Application, which makes it easier for prospective students to apply to multiple schools. During the 2024-2025 application period, colleges received over 10 million applications, an 8% increase from the previous year. Prospective students applied to an average of 6.80 colleges, increasing schools’ applicant pools. Schools must then be even more selective with whom they admit, causing admission rates to decrease.

Schools in big cities, which offer students a sense of community along with the vibrancy of urban life, are no exception. In June 2025, the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia announced an acceptance rate of just 4.9%, its most selective year yet. Meanwhile, those who want to study in the Big Apple struggle to get accepted to New York University, which only admits 7.7% of applicants, down from 12.5% for the Class of 2026.

Unfortunately, that’s not where the challenges end. Attending college in a big city can be expensive, finding a decent place to live nightmarish, and the pace frenzied. But the payoff can be remarkable. Students gain real-life experience, establish professional contacts, secure internships, and access job opportunities. They can also join urban community projects and participate in inner-city activism, which can be difficult to replicate in a classroom or on a remote bucolic campus.

Some big-city schools emphasize experiential learning, designing curricula that send students into the local workforce to supplement their academics. Living in a big city during college can make it easier to transition into a career based in an urban environment. Many big-city schools take great pride in their high post-graduation employment rates and rates of those going on to graduate or professional schools.

On a less academic note, students in big cities have the opportunity to expand their horizons through the many amenities of their cities, including a wealth of restaurants, bars, brewpubs, world-class museums, and musical performances.

Stacker ranked the best colleges in big cities using 2025 data from Niche. Colleges in the towns with populations of more than 300,000 were considered, drawing data from the Census Bureau. Niche ranks schools based on various factors, including academics, admissions, financial value, and student life. Niche’s methodology can be found here.

Read on to learn more about the best big-city schools in the country.

#50. Moody Bible Institute

– Location: Chicago, IL

— Population: 2,721,308

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,270

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 98%

– Typical SAT range: 990-1200

#49. Stanbridge University – Orange County

– Location: Irvine, CA

— Population: 318,683

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,373

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 21:1

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Typical SAT range: not available

#48. San Diego State University

– Location: San Diego, CA

— Population: 1,404,452

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 30,228

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 23:1

– Acceptance rate: 34%

– Typical SAT range: 1090-1300

#47. University of Houston

– Location: Houston, TX

— Population: 2,390,125

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 27,798

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 18:1

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Typical SAT range: 1150-1330

#46. University of Arizona

– Location: Tucson, AZ

— Population: 554,013

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 34,237

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 15:1

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Typical SAT range: 1160-1420

#45. California State University – Long Beach

– Location: Long Beach, CA

— Population: 450,901

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 28,962

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 20:1

– Acceptance rate: 47%

– Typical SAT range: 1020-1240

#44. College of Saint Mary

– Location: Omaha, NE

— Population: 489,265

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 502

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 44%

– Typical SAT range: not available

#43. Occidental College

– Location: Los Angeles, CA

— Population: 3,878,704

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,858

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 40%

– Typical SAT range: 1360-1500

#42. Creighton University

– Location: Omaha, NE

— Population: 489,265

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,160

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 73%

– Typical SAT range: 1210-1400

#41. Oklahoma City University

– Location: Oklahoma City, OK

— Population: 712,919

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,389

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Typical SAT range: not available

#40. University of San Diego

– Location: San Diego, CA

— Population: 1,404,452

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,851

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 47%

– Typical SAT range: 1190-1370

#39. Reed College

– Location: Portland, OR

— Population: 635,749

– Overall Niche grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,404

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 26%

– Typical SAT range: 1300-1510

#38. Yeshiva University

– Location: New York, NY

— Population: 8,478,072

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,922

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Typical SAT range: 1320-1500

#37. CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice

– Location: New York, NY

— Population: 8,478,072

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 9,507

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Typical SAT range: 1000-1250

#36. The University of Tulsa

– Location: Tulsa, OK

— Population: 415,154

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,288

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Typical SAT range: 1150-1490

#35. George Washington University

– Location: Washington, DC

— Population: 702,250

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 10,386

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 44%

– Typical SAT range: 1350-1500

#34. Macalester College

– Location: Saint Paul, MN

— Population: 307,465

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,106

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 28%

– Typical SAT range: 1350-1510

#33. University of Minnesota Twin Cities

– Location: Minneapolis, MN

— Population: 428,579

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,124

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Typical SAT range: 1310-1480

#32. Southern Methodist University

– Location: Dallas, TX

— Population: 1,326,087

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,948

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 61%

– Typical SAT range: 1320-1480

#31. University of Central Florida

– Location: Orlando, FL

— Population: 334,854

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 41,654

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 26:1

– Acceptance rate: 40%

– Typical SAT range: 1190-1350

#30. University of Pittsburgh

– Location: Pittsburgh, PA

— Population: 307,668

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 19,618

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Typical SAT range: 1270-1450

#29. North Carolina State University

– Location: Raleigh, NC

— Population: 499,825

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 25,989

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 40%

– Typical SAT range: 1300-1460

#28. Case Western Reserve University

– Location: Cleveland, OH

— Population: 365,379

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,093

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 29%

– Typical SAT range: 1430-1540

#27. Texas Christian University

– Location: Fort Worth, TX

— Population: 1,008,106

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 11,049

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 43%

– Typical SAT range: 1150-1380

#26. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

– Location: New York, NY

— Population: 8,478,072

– Overall Niche grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 899

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 19%

– Typical SAT range: 1400-1520

#25. Trinity University

– Location: San Antonio, TX

— Population: 1,526,656

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,481

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 28%

– Typical SAT range: 1320-1470

#24. University of South Florida

– Location: Tampa, FL

— Population: 414,547

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 30,184

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 41%

– Typical SAT range: 1140-1330

#23. Florida International University

– Location: Miami, FL

— Population: 487,014

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 26,027

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 19:1

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Typical SAT range: 1060-1250

#22. Tulane University

– Location: New Orleans, LA

— Population: 362,701

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 8,160

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 15%

– Typical SAT range: 1390-1510

#21. University of California – Irvine

– Location: Irvine, CA

— Population: 318,683

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 28,884

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 26%

– Typical SAT range: 1230-1430

#20. University of Washington

– Location: Seattle, WA

— Population: 780,995

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,863

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 43%

– Typical SAT range: not available

#19. The Ohio State University

– Location: Columbus, OH

— Population: 933,263

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 41,983

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Typical SAT range: 1330-1480

#18. Barnard College

– Location: New York, NY

— Population: 8,478,072

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 3,183

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Typical SAT range: 1450-1550

#17. University of Texas – Austin

– Location: Austin, TX

— Population: 993,588

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 39,787

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Acceptance rate: 29%

– Typical SAT range: 1230-1490

#16. Northeastern University

– Location: Boston, MA

— Population: 673,458

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 15,857

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 6%

– Typical SAT range: 1460-1550

#15. Boston University

– Location: Boston, MA

— Population: 673,458

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 17,899

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Typical SAT range: 1400-1520

#14. New York University

– Location: New York, NY

— Population: 8,478,072

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 28,692

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Typical SAT range: 1480-1570

#13. Emory University

– Location: Atlanta, GA

— Population: 520,070

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,263

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Typical SAT range: 1460-1550

#12. Georgia Institute of Technology

– Location: Atlanta, GA

— Population: 520,070

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 17,171

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Typical SAT range: 1330-1530

#11. University of Southern California

– Location: Los Angeles, CA

— Population: 3,878,704

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 20,502

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 10%

– Typical SAT range: 1440-1550

#10. Johns Hopkins University

– Location: Baltimore, MD

— Population: 568,271

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,607

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 1:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Typical SAT range: 1530-1580

#9. University of California – Los Angeles

– Location: Los Angeles, CA

— Population: 3,878,704

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 32,472

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Typical SAT range: not available

#8. University of Chicago

– Location: Chicago, IL

— Population: 2,721,308

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,617

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Typical SAT range: 1510-1570

#7. Georgetown University

– Location: Washington, DC

— Population: 702,250

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,220

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 13%

– Typical SAT range: 1390-1550

#6. Carnegie Mellon University

– Location: Pittsburgh, PA

— Population: 307,668

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,133

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

#5. Duke University

– Location: Durham, NC

— Population: 301,870

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,474

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 1:1

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Typical SAT range: 1510-1570

#4. University of Pennsylvania

– Location: Philadelphia, PA

— Population: 1,573,916

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 10,610

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 6%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

#3. Rice University

– Location: Houston, TX

— Population: 2,390,125

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,483

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

#2. Vanderbilt University

– Location: Nashville, TN

— Population: 704,963

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,146

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 6%

– Typical SAT range: 1510-1560

#1. Columbia University

– Location: New York, NY

— Population: 8,478,072

– Overall Niche grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 8,428

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Acceptance rate: 4%

– Typical SAT range: 1490-1570

