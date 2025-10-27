Predicting the 25 hottest-selling real estate markets in 2026

Artazum // Shutterstock

The single-family home market has been dominated by regional success stories in 2025, with hot markets like Ohio and Michigan reaping the benefits of buyer demand and sellers eager to make deals. Next year looks to be no different. As such, predicting the 25 hottest-selling markets in 2026 requires understanding the overall real estate landscape and the weaknesses and strengths of key regions.

While buyers have hesitated nationwide to throw their hats into the housing ring, HomeLight expects several markets to maintain or develop a hot streak that will grab consumers’ attention. In contrast, other markets, like parts of the Sun Belt, are poised to struggle following years of unprecedented growth.

“The biggest advantage for sellers this year has been the continued strength of the housing market. Home prices have hit new record highs in each of the last two quarters,” Rob Barber, CEO at research firm ATTOM, tells HomeLight.

“Nationwide, the typical seller made a 50% profit on their home in the second quarter of 2025, which is very strong compared to pre-pandemic margins that were around 30%. If current trends hold, sellers could continue to benefit from elevated price points,” Barber adds.

Though markets like the Sun Belt have been the darling of the real estate industry in recent years due to explosive growth, homes are now taking longer to sell, as buyers have been priced out in recent years. However, some industry predictions point to prices dropping in Southeastern markets like Florida, which could lead to a balancing out effect, as those markets have made it difficult for buyers to make deals happen.

Florida, in particular, has struggled. With ballooning insurance costs and ever-growing rents that make it hard for consumers to save, first-time buyers are finding it especially difficult to make homeownership a reality in the Sunshine State.

Other markets, like those in the Northeast and Midwest or those closer to big city metropolitan areas, are poised to grow. Return-to-office mandates are currently en vogue among the C-suite, and prospective buyers may be looking to cut down on commute times while sticking to the more affordable costs of living outside of major cities.

With an analysis of public real estate market data, alongside expert insight, here are HomeLight’s predictions for the 25 hottest-selling markets in 2026.

25. Madison, Wisconsin

Typical Days on Market (DOM): 34-39

Median Home Price: $410,000

Months Inventory: 1.59

Madison, Wisconsin, has shown resilience in the face of an uncertain real estate market. It has held an extremely healthy average DOM of eight, despite a 20% dip in sales volume this year compared to 2024, owing to strong demand from buyers.

As with much of the 2025 and soon-to-be 2026 real estate market, regional quirks will cause home values to vary widely, but according to Integrity Homes, Madison’s relatively affordable home prices, combined with the Federal Reserve’s slight dip in mortgage rates in September, will keep Mad City an excellent market for sellers.

With strong affordability fundamentals, markets like Madison will be enticing to buyers, giving sellers the upper hand compared to pricier metros. According to ATTOM CEO Rob Barber, affordability will be one of the biggest hurdles sellers will have to overcome in order to entice buyers and make deals happen.

“Home prices have been rising faster than wages in much of the country, so some potential buyers are likely to get priced out of the home market. Broader economic and political developments in 2026, like tariffs and Federal Reserve interest policy, could introduce uncertainty and impact demand in unpredictable ways,” Barber says.

24. Des Moines, Iowa

Typical Days on Market: 34-39

Median Home Price: $303,000

Months Inventory: 2

While the Des Moines, Iowa, market might appear to be more balanced than seller-focused at a glance, it’s a sneaky pick for a hot seller’s market in 2026, as the stable inventory and plenty of buyer options give the region a leg up on the competition.

According to the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors, pending sales in the area are up 2% from 2024. Despite this also being on a downward trend on a month-to-month basis, the two months’ supply of inventory in the market gives sellers plenty of advantages as the year winds down. Iowa’s relative affordability compared to other parts of the country will also make it a strong contender.

WalletHub Analyst and Writer Chip Lupo cites Iowa as one of his top markets in 2026. Lupo says markets with falling mortgage rates will be a boon for sellers.

“The 25 hottest-selling housing markets in 2026 are likely to be concentrated in the states where mortgage interest rates are falling the fastest. When rates ease, affordability improves, and that typically translates to stronger buyer demand,” he tells HomeLight.

“Based on our analysis, Alabama, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana, and Ohio are among the top states leading the trend, with mortgage rates dropping by more than 15% in just one quarter,” he adds.

23. Clovis, California

Typical Days on Market: 34-39

Median Home Price: $535,000

Months Inventory: 2.5

Though many parts of California have shifted to a tight buyer’s market, primarily driven by the state’s rising homeowner’s insurance costs and high home prices, Clovis has ranked highly among sites like Zillow and WalletHub. This is attributed to its proximity to cities like Fresno, its small-town charm, and its relatively affordable cost of living compared to other parts of the Golden State.

In its Best Real Estate Markets list, WalletHub ranked the city 46th overall out of 300, with an Affordability and Economic Environment Ranking of 6th, one of the best in the list. Despite this, some buyers might find California a tricky proposition.

“Even with lower rates nationally, already pricey markets like California, New York, and Massachusetts will still be out of reach for many buyers,” Lupo says.

However, states like California will still maintain an appeal to would-be buyers, and as such, diamond-in-the-rough markets like Clovis could serve as an intriguing option.

Crystal Hoggard, a real estate agent based in California, says that move-in-ready homes will serve as a primary tool for sellers in the Golden State, and correctly pricing the home will be more critical than ever if sellers want to get noticed, especially in shifting markets like California. Hoggard has been in the industry for over 20 years.

“Currently, in our market, what’s trending is move-in ready homes. Buyers don’t have the time, the finances, or even the mental capacity to upgrade homes. Properties with that extra touch are selling faster for more money than homes that need upgrading,” she tells HomeLight.

22. Seattle, Washington

Typical Days on Market: 26-31

Median Home Price: $766,265

Months Inventory: 2

Seattle, Washington, is another market that might give many buyers sticker shock, as it’s currently one of the highest-priced markets in the country. However, the combination of low inventory and a highly desirable metro area is keeping buyers interested in the Emerald City, and sellers are reaping the benefits.

“Sellers who succeed will be the ones who price realistically, list in states where mortgage rates are falling fastest, and offer move-in ready homes. With buyers still stretched thin, well-priced, good-condition properties in markets with tight inventory will generate the strongest demand,” says Lupo.

Indeed, WalletHub ranks Seattle 156th on its Affordability Index, in the middle of the pack. It also placed 16th in its Real Estate Market Ranking and 26th overall.

U.S. News also ranks the city well, ranking 27th out of 57 in its Housing Market Index. This index evaluates real estate markets based on various criteria, including housing demand, supply, and prospective financial growth.

“I think some of the hottest markets are the ones that are going to be closer to the city. By February, many companies will be mandating that everyone return to the office five days a week. So, I think homes closer to the city are going to be much hotter than they were,” Seattle-based real estate agent Hao Dang tells HomeLight. Dang has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry.

21. Rochester, New York

Typical Days on Market: 26-31

Median Home Price: $265,000

Months Inventory:

Considered one of the toughest markets in the country, Rochester, New York, is hard for buyers to crack, but sellers thrive on the competition, a trend expected to continue in 2026. With a median home price of around $265,000, it remains affordable for the average buyer with an income between $60,000 and $80,000 per year. However, according to Yahoo Finance, it is still well below the national average, leading to high demand.

The Visual Capitalist ranked Rochester as the strongest seller’s market in the country this year, above markets like Hartford, Connecticut.

WalletHub’s Chip Lupo provided several criteria for strong market fundamentals next year, which align well with the current Rochester market.

“Successful housing markets in 2026 will likely share a few key traits:

Falling Mortgage Rates – States where rates dropped the fastest in 2025, like Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio, will attract more buyers as affordability improves. Manageable Debt Trends – Markets where homeowners are reducing delinquencies and not overextending on new debt will see steadier growth. High Demand but Limited Supply – Housing shortages will continue, so places that combine lower borrowing costs with strong demand will heat up the most. Relative Affordability – Even with rising prices, states that remain cheaper than national averages will be magnets for buyers priced out of more expensive regions.

In short, the hottest markets next year will balance improving affordability with strong demand and sustainable borrowing patterns,” Lupo says.

As such, Rochester’s affordability and limited supply make it an attractive option under these metrics as 2025 winds down.

20. Fort Collins, Colorado

Typical Days on Market: 37-42

Median Home Price: $575,000

Months Inventory: 2.5

According to Realtor.com, Fort Collins, Colorado, currently has a balanced market with equal supply and buyer demand. However, this is expected to shift once 2026 kicks off, as Colorado’s best time to sell typically peaks around February, with houses moving even faster in April.

Fort Collins has experienced steady price growth in recent years. It has strong market fundamentals, including appealing pricing and an excellent school system. We predict that once prospective buyers tire of chasing harder-to-close regionals, they will look to reliable avenues like Fort Collins for their home-buying journey.

19. Dearborn, Michigan

Typical Days on Market: 18-23

Median Home Price: $285,000

Months Inventory: 2

WalletHub’s Chip Lupo considers Michigan (among other states) one of the states poised to boom in 2026, as affordability will be a key driver of demand next year.

“North Carolina, Arizona, South Carolina, and Michigan are positioned to see more activity in 2026 because lower borrowing costs make it easier for families to enter or move up in the market,” he says.

As such, Dearborn is well-positioned for growth next year. WalletHub ranked the city 36th in its Affordability Index, and the relatively low median home price will attract buyers unable to afford more expensive metros. According to U.S. News, housing costs in Dearborn are well below the national average. However, public data shows that prices have been increasing enough that sellers can benefit from the influx of demand, as homes are selling quickly.

18. Henderson, Nevada

Typical Days on Market: 50-55

Median Home Price: $490,000

Months Inventory: 3.6

Henderson, Nevada, is currently a bubble market. Bankrate lists it as “somewhat competitive,” presently a seller’s market. However, like other metros on our lists, it has the potential to continue being an excellent place for sellers, as home prices are up, but affordability has yet to balloon out of control. Prices have increased slightly in the past year. Still, homes are selling at or near their listing price, meaning sellers aren’t having to dip too heavily into concessions or price reductions to get buyers to sign on the dotted line — something expected to continue next year, and a good sign that demand is there from buyers.

17. Boise City, Idaho

Typical Days on Market: 35-40

Median Home Price: $495,000

Months Inventory: 2.94

According to Waypoint Real Estate Group, Boise is experiencing sustained growth, as prices are surging and homes are receiving offers well above their asking price. This spells good news for sellers as we head into 2026, and the tight inventory supply in Boise, as well as rising construction costs limiting new housing, will keep this metro a seller’s dream next year.

16. Warren, Michigan

Typical Days on Market: 19-24

Median Home Price: $217,000

Months Inventory: 5.4

Like Dearborn, Warren has the potential to be a good market for sellers in 2026 due to its lower average home price and ample supply. It is a bit of a question mark right now; at 5.4 months of supply, homes are taking a bit longer to sell, but we suspect that, like Dearborn, sellers will benefit from an influx of buyers unable to make deals happening in pricier metros, and will be looking elsewhere to cross the finish line.

According to Sold By Thomas Dado, the median list price for September 2025 was $199,900, but the median sold price was $217,000 — about $17,000 more. This is a good sign that sellers will have a bit of staying power in Warren, and this is expected to continue next year.

15. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Typical Days on Market: 22-27

Median Home Price: $340,000

Months Inventory: 2.4

The Minneapolis market has been a strong seller’s market in 2025. Though there are signs that it might slowly be shifting into a more balanced market, with slight increases in the days on market, it’s expected to maintain its upward trajectory. Home values have spiked significantly in the state, at around 10.1% since last year, and homes are still selling at around 3% over the asking price, according to SoFi’s analysis of Minneapolis market trends.

14. Phoenix, Arizona

Typical Days on Market: 66-71

Median Home Price: $408,000

Months Inventory: 3.2

Phoenix, Arizona, is primed to maintain its place as one of the strong Sunbelt markets in 2026. While supply is expected to be ample, continued interest from buyers migrating out of colder climates is keeping prices appealing for sellers.

“The good news for buyers would be that a lot of inventory is available. What many of them are waiting for would probably be the economy to smooth out a little bit, and the biggest step for them would be the interest rates to adjust, hopefully in their favor, meaning downwards, which would give them more dollars,” says Shawn Rogers, an Arizona real estate agent with 20 years of experience.

“If those two things pan out, there’s really not a bad place in the Valley of the Sun,” he adds.

“What I see in the future is market prices holding their own if interest rates go down. That gives buyers more buying power, and then more sellers will gauge if now is the right time to put their properties on the market based on that inventory level, but I do foresee a strong market going into 2026,” he continues.

Phoenix’s relatively affordable cost of living compared to other Sunbelt markets will also benefit buyers. Though buyers have been butting heads with sellers in recent months, we expect this to level out as other markets become unattractive. WalletHub’s Chip Lupo also notes Arizona as a market to watch, buoyed by lower borrowing costs and families eager to relocate to more affordable metros.

13. New Haven, Connecticut

Typical Days on Market: 32-37

Median Home Price: $310,000

Months Inventory: 1.9

Listed as one of Bankrate’s hottest up-and-coming markets for sellers, New Haven stands out amid its tight inventory and continued demand. According to Bankrate, the market surged between this year and last, now with fewer active listings per 1,000 residents. Though Bankrate noted it ranked poorly in other metrics like employment and population growth, New Haven’s home appreciation and tight availability make it a choice market for sellers to capitalize on in 2026.

12. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Typical Days on Market: 27-32

Median Home Price: $410,000

Months Inventory: 1.4

Market Watch ranks Virginia Beach among its top ten seller markets. Due to the limited supply of homes and a lack of available land for new construction, this metro is positioned for a strong 2026. Though the market is currently balanced, expect it to heat up in May through July of 2026, when seller activity is typically the hottest.

11. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Typical Days on Market: 36-41

Median Home Price: $214,000

Months Inventory: 2.4

Like other hot markets for sellers on this list, Milwaukee’s position as a top-selling market in 2026 will be driven by its low inventory and high buyer interest. Housing inventory continues to dip, down to 2.4 from last year, giving sellers a strong environment for profit. Prices will remain reasonable relative to other parts of the country, keeping buyers interested, but eager, giving sellers most of the power. Mortgage rates are also favorable (around 6.5%), which means buyers, especially first-time buyers, will feel empowered to pursue property there instead of in pricier metros.

10. Buffalo, New York

Typical Days on Market: 20-25

Median Home Price: $249,000

Months Inventory: 3-4

Like Rochester, Buffalo has been a competitive market, as buyers are scrambling to pick up scant amounts of inventory and sellers are comfortable enough to maintain their listing prices without yielding too much in the way of concessions. Zillow listed it as one of its hottest markets at the start of 2025, and though the market has experienced a cooling effect as 2025 comes to a close, it’s expected to maintain the fundamentals that have kept it going into 2026.

Home prices are up 16.2% year-over-year, but they are still affordable, with a median price of around $249,000, and buyers are keeping an eye on them.

9. Bozeman, Montana

Typical Days on Market: 60-65

Median Home Price: $806,499

Months Inventory: 5-6

Bozeman, Montana, has maintained a balanced market in 2025. According to the Bozeman Real Estate Group, homes sell at an average of 94.2% of the asking price, which favors buyers.

Most major real estate sources note Bozeman’s median home price as between $750,000 and $850,000, well over the national average of around $410,000. However, HomeLight expects buyers to be enticed by Bozeman, as mortgage rates in the city are currently around 6.3%. With buyers opting to get more bang for their buck, the power will swing back around to sellers before 2026 ends.

8. Charleston, South Carolina

Typical Days on Market: 51-56

Median Home Price: $628,000

Months Inventory: 1.8

Charleston has been a strong seller’s market through 2025, and this is expected to continue in 2026. Low supply and buyer demand from North Eastern transplants seeking a cheaper cost of living have pushed many potential buyers out of the market, but sellers have been able to ride it out as prices continue to rise.

The luxury home market in Charleston has also benefited, as homes above $3 million are seeing movement, and wealthy buyers are increasingly paying cash in order to secure their dream homes. Expect this to continue as a hot market in 2026, with inventory not likely to increase until buyers decide to move on to more attainable metros.

Despite the tough market, WalletHub ranked it as one of the more affordable regions of the country, likely part of why buyers are so fascinated with The Holy City. WalletHub’s Lupo predicts that South Carolina will be one of the more desirable markets in 2026, in part because affordability and interest rates will continue to entice consumers.

7. Rockford, Illinois

Typical Days on Market: 23-28

Median Home Price: $165,000

Months Inventory: 2

Despite an influx of home sales falling apart in Rockford, this city, nearly 90 miles west of Chicago, has experienced constrained inventory supply, leading to a seller’s paradise. Realtor.com named it one of the hottest-selling markets at the end of 2024.

While frustrating for buyers as the supply remains constricted, the city’s extremely favorable median home price of around $165,000 means homes are selling fast, and this trend can be expected to continue well into 2026.

6. Madison, Mississippi

Typical Days on Market: 34-39

Median Home Price: $392,500

Months Inventory: 2.6

Mississippi is another state WalletHub suggests will have a strong 2026 for sellers, particularly as interest rates drop and buyers feel the pull of affordability, and we agree.

“High prices and tighter inventories mean many buyers will remain cautious,” says Lupo.

Madison is expected to continue its hot streak of demand. With homes averaging under $400,000, buyers looking for an affordable metro within the South will be driven to lock in deals while inventory is available.

5. St. Louis, Missouri

Typical Days on Market: 34-39

Median Home Price: $256,000

Months Inventory: 2.8

U.S. News ranked St. Louis 6th in its Housing Market Index, and we expect St. Louis to continue being one of the hottest real estate markets in the country next year. It is a metro that has maintained strong growth and fundamentals through 2025. Ranked as one of the top cities in the country in terms of job growth, its affordable cost of living and relatively low-priced homes mean sellers will have no trouble finding buyers looking to relocate to a place where they can get more bang for their buck.

4. Council Bluffs, Iowa

Typical Days on Market: 27-32

Median Home Price: $238,000

Months Inventory: 1.4

Like Des Moines, Council Bluffs sellers benefit from low inventory and prices low enough to whet buyer appetites, leading to competitive offers and quick turnarounds. Combined with a strong market, don’t be surprised if Council Bluffs helps Iowa continue its reign as one of the more lucrative marketplaces for sellers in 2026.

3. Omaha, Nebraska

Typical Days on Market: 26-31

Median Home Price: $279,000

Months Inventory: 2

In early 2025, U.S. News declared Omaha the hottest-selling market in the United States. As 2025 approaches its end, that trend has continued. Housing supply remains tight, but has improved, while home prices have steadily increased to $280,000, up 1.8% from last year.

As with other markets, available inventory and mortgage rates will determine buyer interest and whether sellers can maintain their hold on the region or gain the upper hand. Buying power might be strained nationwide due to larger economic headwinds, so previously successful markets like this will be under extra scrutiny as conditions potentially shift.

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Typical Days on Market: 41-46

Median Home Price: $270,000

Months Inventory: 4.1

Job growth, coupled with relative affordability to the region, is the name of the game in Philly, and sellers are taking advantage.

Bankrate called it one of the hottest markets in 2025, and it’s not because of the cheesesteaks (though they probably don’t hurt).

The Philadelphia City Employment Report found that the city of Brotherly Love has seen a 13.6% spike in employment since 2020. This is almost 2% higher than the national average of 11.7% and one of the highest growth rates the city has seen. As such, housing is in high demand. The relative affordability, demand, and low inventory mean sellers are doing well, with homes selling on average at 24% over asking price.

1. McKinney, Texas

Typical Days on Market: 50-55

Median Home Price: $502,710

Months Inventory: 5.6

WalletHub’s Lupo warns that markets with the lowest rate of mortgage rate decreases will likely struggle to make deals happen in 2026. Texas is one of them, recently ranked by WalletHub as one of the worst states for reducing mortgage rates.

“States like New Jersey, Texas, and Vermont, where rates have fallen the least, will remain more expensive to finance a home,” Lupo says.

Regardless, the city has a number of factors that make it well-positioned to be a dominant market for sellers next year. The Motley Fool ranked it as the most affordable city in America, with a median household income of $116,000 and an average cost of living of around $75,000.

WalletHub also found that the city’s healthy job growth, overall economy, and quality of life make an excellent bet for sellers hoping to reward buyers for choosing the Lone Star State.

Buyers in 2026 will be looking for affordable metros, while also hoping to get the most value for their investment, and cities like McKinney, where the cost of living pairs well with median income, will give sellers the ability to sell at market rate, rather than sacrifice their bottom line with concessions to get buyers to sign.

Whatever your goals are for selling a home, no one can predict the future. But you don’t need a crystal ball. Enlisting the help of a trusted real estate professional can give you the tools you need to sell your home quickly and with peace of mind.

This story was produced by HomeLight and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.