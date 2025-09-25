graphicwithart // Shutterstock

5 web accessibility oversights that could be costing you customers

As organizations start preparing budgets and strategies for the year ahead, most are focused on AI, automation, and analytics. But research shows a different factor may determine which companies grow and which fall behind: accessibility.

A 2024 report from the Return on Disability Group estimates the global disability market has $18.3 trillion in spending power. AudioEye’s 2025 Digital Accessibility Index (DAI) adds another perspective: The average website contains nearly 300 accessibility issues per page. Every one of those issues is a potential customer clicking away in frustration, a sale abandoned at checkout, or a brand skipped over entirely.

AudioEye shares five accessibility oversights that could quietly cost you customers if left unchecked.

1. Leaving a Trillion-Dollar Market Untapped

The Return on Disability Group estimates that nearly 1.6 billion people worldwide live with disabilities, or about 1 in 5 people. When family and close friends are included, disability touches nearly two-thirds of global consumers.

For businesses, accessibility is not a niche issue but a mainstream driver of growth and loyalty. People with disabilities and their networks often describe themselves as fiercely loyal to companies that prioritize accessibility. Brands that overlook this market risk cutting themselves off from one of the world’s largest underserved populations while leaving the door wide open for competitors to capture their revenue.

2. Treating Accessibility as an Afterthought

AudioEye’s DAI, which scanned 15,000 websites, found an average of 297 accessibility issues per page. Among the most frequent problems: Over 38% of images were missing proper alt text; 80% of pages had links that screen readers can’t properly describe; and 35% of forms lacked clear labels or instructions.

Meanwhile, WebAIM’s 2025 Million report shows 94.8% of top home pages still have detectable WCAG 2 failures. On average, each of those pages carried 51 distinct accessibility errors.

Those kinds of widespread failures affect both the customer experience and a company’s legal exposure. By the end of 2024, there was about a 7% increase in ADA lawsuits, totaling 8,800 Title III complaints filed.

If organizations wait until “later” or rely only on superficial fixes, the legal, customer, and brand risk grows sharply.

3. Overlooking Mobile Accessibility

According to a Soax report, as of July, over 64% of all web traffic now comes from mobile devices. For people with disabilities, smartphones are often their primary connection to the digital world. In fact, a 2021 Pew poll found 72% of people with disabilities turn to smartphones for everyday access.

Yet many mobile experiences fall short when it comes to accessibility. Small touch targets, unlabeled buttons, poor contrast in bright light, and navigation that doesn’t adapt to smaller screens all create barriers. These issues frustrate users and often lead to abandoned carts, incomplete forms, or customers who simply never return.

A site that isn’t accessible on mobile doesn’t just miss out on convenience — it risks losing a majority of its audience and exposing the business to compliance risks. Prioritizing mobile accessibility ensures that sites work for every user, on every screen.

4. Ignoring the Aging Consumer

Baby boomers hold more than $78 trillion in U.S. net worth, and by retirement, more than one-third will experience disability. Companies that fail to design for accessibility are essentially locking out the wealthiest generation in history, as they enter peak need for accessible products and services. The Return on Disability Group projects that this generation will be a key driver of consumer growth over the next decade.

According to AARP, boomers are using more online services than ever: travel booking, health apps, and digital tools for home and care. As they lean more into online experiences, the quality and accessibility of those experiences will influence where they spend their dollars.

5. Underestimating Compliance and Risk

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is now in effect, and its reach is broad: Any company offering goods or services in the EU must meet accessibility standards or risk fines, investigations, and potentially being blocked from the market altogether. For businesses expanding globally, accessibility is no longer optional — it’s the price of entry.

In the U.S., pressure is mounting as well. Digital accessibility lawsuits continue to rise, with thousands filed annually, and new rules under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act set deadlines requiring state and local governments, and the businesses that contract with them, to ensure websites and mobile apps are accessible. For organizations that rely on public sector contracts, failure to comply could mean lost revenue streams and reputational damage.

The Return on Disability Group warns that “there remains a small window to lead, but this will close unless leaders choose to act immediately.”

Prioritizing Accessibility

Accessibility is no longer a side project or compliance checkbox. It’s a factor that will influence market reach, financial performance, and brand reputation in the years ahead. Businesses that plan for it now will reduce risk, open new markets, and position themselves to compete more effectively.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.