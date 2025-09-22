dee karen // Shutterstock

How businesses can master multichannel storytelling and win over audiences

In a digital world overflowing with content, a single press release is no longer a surefire path to success. According to PR Newswire’s 2024 State of the Press Release Report, 38% of PR professionals say “not generating anticipated media pickup” is their top challenge with press releases, reinforcing the need for an integrated approach to communications.

As a result, many communicators are turning to multichannel comms strategies to broaden the reach of their message and improve the story’s visibility and campaign ROI.

To break through the noise and capture the attention of a fractured audience — including journalists and AI bots — communications strategies now demand a coordinated approach that establishes authority, amplifies reach, and delivers measurable impact.

This analysis from PR Newswire highlights how changes in the search landscape are redefining the way communications teams shape their core messages and create content designed to stand out in an increasingly competitive information environment.

The New Rules of Engagement: The Rise of AI Bots

The way people discover information has fundamentally shifted. AI-powered search engines have evolved beyond simple lists of links. They now provide full, conversational answers, summaries and recommendations. This new landscape demands a new strategy: generative engine optimization (GEO).

A breadth of content that tells a brand’s story in multiple formats is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. AI models prioritize information from credible, authoritative, and trustworthy sources. As Search Engine Land notes, “Building a strong brand presence across diverse platforms and earning reputable mentions (digital PR) is vital for AI search visibility, as LLMs may draw from forums, social media, and Q&A sites.”

The core principle remains the same, however: Create content that is unique, useful and relevant to your audience. The target may have new eyes, but it still demands substance.

The Blueprint for Winning: A Strategic Approach

Before creating a single asset, communicators must first define the story’s core message. This is the foundation of the entire campaign. Ask these questions:

What is the one, single takeaway? The most important message must be crystal clear.

The most important message must be crystal clear. Who is the audience? Understand their needs, interests, and how they consume information. This includes not just people, but the AI models that serve them.

Understand their needs, interests, and how they consume information. This includes not just people, but the AI models that serve them. Why should anyone care? Answer the “so what?” to frame the story, highlight crucial details and create compelling content for audiences.

Answer the “so what?” to frame the story, highlight crucial details and create compelling content for audiences. What’s the elevator pitch? Summarize the story in a concise, compelling statement.

PR Newswire

An Arsenal of Content: Channel-Specific Storytelling Options for PR

Once the core message is defined, PR and comms teams can adapt their story for maximum impact on each platform. The goal is to repurpose, not duplicate.

The Press Release: According to Cision’s 2025 State of the Media Report, 72% of journalists want to receive news announcements via this channel. It remains the gold standard for official, verified information and is highly discoverable in AI search.

PR Newswire

The Personalized Pitch: The “spray and pray” approach is dead. Cision’s survey found that half of journalists are receiving over 50 pitches a week, so personalization is paramount. Comms professionals must demonstrate they know the journalist, their audience and their beat. One journalist told Cision they reject pitches that show “little understanding of my outlet.” Do the homework.

The “spray and pray” approach is dead. Cision’s survey found that half of journalists are receiving over 50 pitches a week, so personalization is paramount. Comms professionals must demonstrate they know the journalist, their audience and their beat. One journalist told Cision they reject pitches that show “little understanding of my outlet.” Do the homework. The Thought Leadership Blog Post: A company’s owned website is a powerful asset. Thirty-seven percent of communicators are already repurposing press releases into blog posts to build industry authority. Regular, helpful content signals to search engines—and their AI offspring—that a brand is an expert in their field.

A company’s owned website is a powerful asset. Thirty-seven percent of communicators are already repurposing press releases into blog posts to build industry authority. Regular, helpful content signals to search engines—and their AI offspring—that a brand is an expert in their field. The High-Impact Video: Video brings a story to life in a fast-paced digital environment. Plus, 32% of journalists value PR pros who provide multimedia content, including video, according to the State of the Media Report. Whether a social media clip or a B-roll package, it must be professional, focused and accessible with subtitles and transcripts.

PR Newswire

The Social Media Catalyst: The 2025 Cision-PRWeek Comms Report found that 53% of PR professionals believe branded social content is among the most effective for influencing audience behavior. Social media content should be optimized for each platform to increase engagement and reach.

The 2025 Cision-PRWeek Comms Report found that 53% of PR professionals believe branded social content is among the most effective for influencing audience behavior. Social media content should be optimized for each platform to increase engagement and reach. The Shareable Infographic: Data is gold, and visuals make it shine. Over half (55%) of journalists want original research and market data. An infographic or “infobite” is a perfect way to add a visual element, draw the eye to key takeaways and increase shareability.

Best Practices for Multichannel PR Amplification

Integrate the Strategy: Plan holistically. Every piece of content should support the others and the overall campaign goals.

Plan holistically. Every piece of content should support the others and the overall campaign goals. Maintain Consistency: Keep the core message and brand voice consistent, but adapt the tone, length and format for each channel.

Keep the core message and brand voice consistent, but adapt the tone, length and format for each channel. Repurpose, Don’t Duplicate: Transform a press release into a blog post, a blog post into social media snippets, etc. Each asset must serve its unique purpose.

Transform a press release into a blog post, a blog post into social media snippets, etc. Each asset must serve its unique purpose. Measure, Learn and Adapt: Track performance across all channels. Use data to understand what resonates and refine the strategy for the next campaign.

A strategic multichannel storytelling approach ensures your news reaches the right audience, in the right format, at the right time. It is the definitive path to cutting through the noise and winning the fight for attention.

This story was produced by PR Newswire and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.