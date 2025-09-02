Wileydoc // Shutterstock

Best places to live on the East Coast

What is your idea of the perfect place to live? A burgeoning city with an energetic young professional scene? What about a quaint town with access to a gorgeous, secluded beach or wooded hiking trails? Or do you look for nationally recognized public schools and affluent, well-educated neighbors?

While everyone has different priorities, locations on the East Coast are becoming increasingly popular answers to where to settle down.

A January 2025 report from moving company HireAHelper found that Vermont has taken the top spot for relocations, with 61% more people moving to the state than from it in 2024. Delaware came in at #2, with over 37% more people moving in than out. Even outside these states, populations continue to grow along the Atlantic Seaboard. According to December 2024 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida’s population increased by roughly 2% between 2023 and 2024, while the District of Columbia grew by 2.2%, compared to the nearly 1% overall population increase across the U.S.

No matter where on the East Coast you look, hundreds of places can fit the bill for the perfect place to live. From charming New England towns steeped in Ivy League academics to the inviting shores of Charleston, South Carolina, the East Coast is chock-full of diverse, truly outstanding towns and cities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live on the East Coast using 2025 data from Niche, which uses its formula to rank locations. Cities, towns, and suburbs in the following states, listed in alphabetical order, were considered: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

Some of the places on this list may be familiar to you. Take, for example, a historic New Jersey town that thrives on its collegiate history and traditions—or a wealthy suburb outside our nation’s capital with luxury shopping and historic mansions. That said, you may have never heard of other entries on this list, such as one community in North Carolina with a thriving arts scene and gorgeous parks. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to start a family or are an energetic, young single looking to launch your career and accelerate your social life—there is a town or city on this list for you.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 235,463

Arlington is one of many affluent and historically wealthy suburbs outside Washington D.C. It includes the sprawling Pentagon City apartments, parks, and shopping complexes. The town sits on the Potomac River and is a stronghold of tradition, including changing of the guard ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery. It also thrives on its residents’ modern and eclectic lifestyles, from food trucks and breweries to 1,100 acres of parks.

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#29. Cascades, Virginia

– Population: 12,489

A 2,500-acre planned community, Cascades comprises 6,500 homes along the Potomac River. The exclusive neighborhood has many amenities, including five community centers, five swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and a soccer field. Bordered by Algonkian Regional Park, Cascades also provides residents with easy access to a golf course, water park, and miles of hiking trails.

Kosoff // Shutterstock

#28. Loudoun Valley Estates, Virginia

– Population: 10,323

Loudoun Valley Estates is a quiet community within easy commuting distance to Washington D.C. Residents can access a community fitness center, two pools, several playgrounds, and an exclusive, neighborhood-owned trail system.

woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

#27. Aspinwall, Pennsylvania

– Population: 2,866

Aspinwall, a Pittsburgh suburb, offers its residents a small-town experience on the Allegheny River, conveniently close to big-city amenities. Aspinwall enjoys a variety of bars, restaurants, and boutiques, and the nearby Waterworks Shopping Plaza ensures that residents also have access to larger retailers like Barnes & Noble. There are many young professionals and families in this suburb, which features highly-rated public schools that make Aspinwall an excellent choice for young families.

Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#26. Westchase, Florida

– Population: 24,818

The only Floridian locale to make this list, Westchase is a Tampa suburb with amenities that appeal to residents of all ages, including restaurants, coffee shops, bars, golf courses, swimming pools, and tennis courts. Like many other cities, towns, and suburbs in the top 30, Westchase has highly educated residents (39% have at least a bachelor’s degree) and highly ranked public schools. Niche ranks it as the #1 suburb in all of Florida.

ElleThacker // Shutterstock

#25. Potomac, Maryland

– Population: 46,230

Perched on the banks of the titular river, with Great Falls National Park nearby, Potomac is a beautiful Maryland suburb with convenient access to Washington D.C. Potomac’s residents are highly educated. Niche reports that 55% have a master’s degree or higher. The town also features excellent public schools.

Liz Albro Photography // Shutterstock

#24. Ellicott City, Maryland

– Population: 73,737

A suburb of Baltimore, Ellicott City is a historic and artistic community in Maryland’s Howard County. It is home to Banneker Historical Park, a 142-acre park dedicated to Benjamin Banneker, a leading Black 18th-century scientist. Niche has ranked it the second-best place to live in Baltimore.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#23. Princeton Junction, New Jersey

– Population: 1,842

Princeton Junction is a pocket-sized, affluent town in southern New Jersey. A high percentage of its workforce holds white-collar jobs, with many working in IT and mathematics. According to Niche, 80% of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#22. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 117,794

Just across the Charles River from Boston, Cambridge is one of America’s most affluent and highly educated cities. It’s home to Harvard University, the Harvard Art Museums, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Half of its residents have a master’s degree or higher, and Niche ranked it as the #1 city in the U.S. for young professionals in 2025.

TW Farlow Media // Shutterstock

#21. Ardsley, New York

– Population: 5,005

Ardsley is tiny but mighty. It occupies roughly one square mile in Westchester County, New York. The town has everything residents need to feel at home, with a diverse culinary scene and plenty of public parks. The area also has an excellent public school system, making it ideal for families.

Ritu Manoj Jethani // Shutterstock

#20. River Edge, New Jersey

– Population: 12,024

Once a key site in the Revolutionary War, River Edge has become one of the most desirable bedroom communities in the New York City area. Since River Edge is just seven miles from Manhattan, residents have easy access to all the city offers and enjoy the charm of a suburban haven. If heading into the city isn’t high on your list, the River Edge area has a swimming club, a library, and a plethora of public parks to keep you busy instead.

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#19. Kensington, New York

– Population: 1,462

Located on the north shore of Long Island, Kensington is a planned village that was established more than 100 years ago. Full of historic charm, the community has a restrictive charter that prevents major companies and industry from taking root, allowing locally owned businesses to thrive. Kensington’s proximity to Manhattan is another major draw.

John Arehart // Shutterstock

#18. Ridgewood, New Jersey

– Population: 26,076

Ridgewood is a big town with an affluent population. According to Neighborhood Scout, many residents hold white-collar jobs in tech, mathematics, and media. Almost 29% of the workforce telecommutes, and roughly 80% of the community has a college or an advanced degree.

Kosoff // Shutterstock

#17. Stone Ridge, Virginia

– Population: 16,340

Stone Ridge is an 800-acre planned community in northern Virginia. The manicured development offers its residents a lengthy list of amenities, from a clubhouse and fitness center to an amphitheater and three pools. It’s also less than 40 miles from Washington D.C., and just 14 miles from Dulles International Airport.

Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#16. Morrisville, North Carolina

– Population: 30,471

This Raleigh-Durham suburb is a small, yet up-and-coming community emphasizing education, community, and culture. Morrisville has a diverse community that highlights its ethnic cuisine each year at the International Festival. It is also home to Lake Crabtree County Park, which has a 520-acre lake and plenty of trails for hiking and biking.

Michelangelo DeSantis // Shutterstock

#15. Great Neck Plaza, New York

– Population: 7,503

Nearly a decade ago, The New York Times called Great Neck Plaza a “rich blend of many cultures.” It is a highly diverse and affluent community on Long Island, a stone’s throw from the job opportunities and culture of New York City. Today, it is still known for its educated residents—36% hold a master’s degree or higher—and its highly rated public schools.

tokar // Shutterstock

#14. Fulton, Maryland

– Population: 5,946

This Baltimore suburb boasts a highly rated public school system and a well-educated population, with 54% of residents holding a master’s degree or higher. Outside the classroom, opportunities to connect with the natural world, like nearby Scott’s Cove Recreation Area and Lake Elkhorn Park, exist. Though Fulton lacks its own nightlife scene, the urban hub of Baltimore is merely a 30-minute drive away.

blubird // Shutterstock

#13. North Bethesda, Maryland

– Population: 49,498

North Bethesda is a wealthy suburb of Washington D.C. It’s a tiny bedroom community just under 9 square miles with easy access to the D.C. area’s job, dining, and cultural opportunities. Many residents work at the nearby Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Spiroview Inc // Shutterstock

#12. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

– Population: 6,524

The college town of Swarthmore is home to Swarthmore College, the community’s main focal point. The small town has plenty of restaurants and coffee shops, which hum with student life. Crime rates are much lower than the national average, and the population is highly educated. More than half of the residents have a master’s degree or higher.

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#11. Princeton, New Jersey

– Population: 30,451

Princeton is one of the oldest university towns in the country. The city of 30,000 residents features leafy neighborhoods and residential communities near New York City and Philadelphia. Dining, shopping, arts and culture, and the outdoors are major draws for Princeton’s residents, from many parks and waterways to the McCarter Theatre Center.

krtz07 // Shutterstock

#10. Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey

– Population: 4,230

Only a train ride away from New York City on the NJ Transit rail, Ho-Ho-Kus offers a rural setting where most of its residents are homeowners. Folks living in Ho-Ho-Kus can visit the historical Hermitage house, spend an afternoon at neighboring Demarest Farms, or enjoy a variety of restaurants. With highly rated public schools, this is an excellent choice for families.

shark girl // Shutterstock

#9. Alpharetta, Georgia

– Population: 66,355

Alpharetta is in prime real estate between the North Georgia Mountains and Atlanta. As such, it is a great location for young professionals, families, and retirees. From breweries and shopping to golf, live music, and numerous parks and gardens, Alpharetta is a cultural city that appeals to multiple generations.

Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#8. Cary, North Carolina

– Population: 176,686

Cary is a city just outside of Raleigh. It boasts an energetic community with restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and culture. Among its top draws for residents is the sprawling Fred G. Bond Metro Park. Crime rates are low, and 33% of residents have a master’s degree or higher.

ElleThacker // Shutterstock

#7. North Potomac, Maryland

– Population: 23,994

North Potomac is located just 20 miles from Washington D.C. The town has top-tier schools and an educated populace, with almost 80% of residents holding at least a bachelor’s degree. Nearby nature attractions include the 6,300-acre Seneca Creek State Park and the 300-acre grounds of the Glenstone Museum, which incorporates art, architecture, and nature.

Leo Colbert // Shutterstock

#6. Innsbrook, Virginia

– Population: 8,559

Innsbrook is one of the East Coast’s largest mixed-use residential and business parks. It appeals to young professionals and families, offering acres of green space, trails, lakes, and housing options from luxury apartments to condos.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Brookline, Massachusetts

– Population: 62,822

A short distance to Boston makes this affluent suburb one of the best places to live on the East Coast. Brookline has Boston’s culture, employment, and educational opportunities at its fingertips, with the New England charm of a suburban community. Its residents are highly educated, and 58% hold a master’s degree or higher.

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

#4. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania

– Population: 6,220

Penn Wynne is an exclusive suburb of Philadelphia. A short commute can put its residents in proximity to the universities, cultural institutions, and job opportunities created by Philadelphia’s 1.6 million residents. Niche ranks the small town highly for families due to its stellar public schools. Its residents value education, as 44% have a master’s degree or higher.

Andrew Baum // Shutterstock

#3. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

– Population: 14,165

Not far from Philadelphia, Ardmore offers a small-town vibe backed by big city opportunities and services. The residential and dynamic community centers around Suburban Square, one of the nation’s earliest shopping centers. Ardmore Music Hall is also for cultural events, and residents flock to the daily farmers market.

RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#2. Johns Creek, Georgia

– Population: 82,115

Less than 30 miles from the bustle of Atlanta, Johns Creek is a beautiful suburb tucked in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s an exclusive enclave comprising mostly Fortune 500 workers, a hospital, a symphony orchestra, and a packed calendar of events and festivals. The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve is a good spot to enjoy a romantic sunset stroll with a date or a fun-filled afternoon with the family.

Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock

#1. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

– Population: 5,439

This Philadelphia suburb not only holds Niche’s #1 rank as the best place to live on the East Coast but also ranks third in the country. Residents love the historic community for its proximity to Philadelphia’s employment opportunities and culture. It is also near Valley Forge National Historical Park and the Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens. According to Area Vibes, it has a very low crime rate—74% lower than the U.S. average. Additionally, almost 80% of residents hold a college degree or higher.

Additional writing by Madison Troyer. Additional writing and editing by Cu Fleshman and Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Meg Shields.