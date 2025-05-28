Best-paying U.S. cities for engineers, lawyers, doctors, teachers and more
Engel Ching // Shutterstock
Various dynamics can impact the cost of filling specific roles in the labor market. When demand for certain goods and services outpaces the local supply of resources, the wages for skilled professionals in those fields may be higher—and vice versa. Similarly, the labor supply can shape pay trends for certain. For example, a city with several medical schools may produce a larger supply of fresh doctors, driving down the price of this labor and consequently, the median income for local healthcare professionals .
Thus, your career choice and location can have a large impact on your personal finances over time, particularly when factoring in the power of compounding over time. With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the median income for major career categories—including business and financial careers, engineering, computer and mathematical careers, education, legal and health careers—to determine where workers may earn the most and least in a given field.
Key Findings
- Legal careers have a median income of over $200k in several cities. Legal professionals, including lawyers, judges, paralegals and legal assistants, are the only occupation category with a median income exceeding $200,000 in several cities. San Francisco leads with a median income of $224,370, followed by San Jose, California, ($214,999), Oakland,California, ($209,395), and Salt Lake City ($205,781).
- Teachers earn below the national median household income in most cities. According to the latest Census data, the national median household income is $80,610, but in 94 out of 100 large cities studywide, the median income for teachers is less than this. The highest-paying city for teachers is Yonkers, New York, where the median income is $94,654.
- Business and financial occupations earn the least in these U.S. cities. Despite a reputation for being a high-income career, median salaries fall below $60,000 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Fresno, California; Birmingham, Alabama; Lubbock, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona. Conversely, San Francisco has the highest median income in this category at $127,318, while New York City ranks 12th at $105,151.
- Engineers in the Bay Area earn the most. San Jose, California-, and San Francisco-based engineers earn the highest median salaries, at $154,627 and $145,753, respectively. Those working in computer or mathematical careers specifically earn even more in these cities, at $180,150 and $167,112, respectively.
- Healthcare professionals bring in more than $150k in five cities. Oakland, California, has the highest median income among doctors, surgeons, dentists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at $181,819. Following closely are Irvine, California, ($175,885); San Francisco, ($157,932); Chesapeake, Virginia, ($156,350); and Chattanooga, Tennessee, ($150,374).
SmartAsset
Top 10 Cities Where Business and Financial Operations Occupations Earn Most
Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for business and financial operations occupations, which includes accountants, auditors, financial analysts, human resource specialists, management analysts and purchasing agents.
- San Francisco: $127,318
- Jersey City, New Jersey: $124,962
- Oakland, California: $120,688
- Washington, D.C.: $120,507
- Irvine, California: $115,987
- San Jose, California: $115,756
- Atlanta: $110,959
- Frisco, Texas: $110,083
- Boston: $109,926
- Huntington Beach, California: $106,818
Top 10 Cities Where Computer and Mathematical Occupations Earn Most
Cities are ranked based on the projected median income of computer and mathematical occupations, which includes software developers, computer programmers, data scientists, network and computer system administrators, and mathematicians.
- San Jose, California: $180,150
- San Francisco: $167,112
- Seattle: $160,360
- Oakland, California: $150,198
- Jersey City, New Jersey: $127,496
- Frisco, Texas: $126,578
- San Diego: $119,787
- Washington, D.C.: $114,912
- New York City: $114,824
- Irvine, California: $113,652
Top 10 Cities Where Engineers and Architects Earn Most
Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for engineering and architecture occupations, including civil engineers, mechanical engineers, architects, surveyors, and engineering technicians.
- San Jose, California: $154,627
- San Francisco: $145,753
- Irvine, California: $144,528
- Aurora, Colorado: $134,130
- Frisco, Texas: $125,601
- Sacramento, California: $123,318
- Santa Clarita, California: $120,643
- Oakland, California: $120,597
- Huntington Beach, California: $120,334
- Chula Vista, California: $116,459
Top 10 Cities Where Legal Occupations Earn the Most
Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for legal occupations, which includes lawyers, judges, paralegals and legal assistants.
- San Francisco: $224,370
- San Jose, California: $214,999
- Oakland, California: $209,395
- Salt Lake City: $205,781
- Glendale, California: $199,612
- Atlanta: $185,225
- Richmond, Virginia: $184,716
- Frisco, Texas: $171,849
- Denver: $168,883
- Washington, D.C.: $168,250
Top 10 Cities Where Teachers Earn the Most
Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for educational instruction and library occupations.
- Yonkers, New York: $94,654
- Washington, D.C.: $87,893
- Irvine, California: $85,732
- San Jose, California: $83,288
- Seattle: $82,870
- Long Beach, California: $80,987
- Huntington Beach, California: $79,007
- Chula Vista, California: $78,052
- Tacoma, Washington: $77,349
- Spokane, Washington: $76,947
Top 10 Cities Where Healthcare Professionals Earn the Most
Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for health diagnosing and treating practitioners, which includes physicians, surgeons, dentists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
- Oakland, California: $181,819
- Irvine, California: $175,884
- San Francisco: $157,932
- Chesapeake, Virginia: $156,350
- Chattanooga, Tennessee: $150,374
- Glendale, California: $147,723
- Phoenix: $145,432
- Nashville, Tennessee: $143,001
- Tulsa, Oklahoma: $141,822
- Tampa, Florida: $139,150
Data and Methodology
This SmartAsset study examined data for 100 of the largest U.S. cities that had available data. Data for median income by occupation comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. Income by career is weighted between men’s and women’s median income based on the percentage makeup of local demographics according to Census Bureau population data for 2023.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.