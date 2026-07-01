The price tag behind Taylor Swift’s rumored wedding bash at Madison Square Garden

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — It’s a cruel summer for anyone who wants details on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s impending wedding celebration. But one thing is for certain: If the nuptials do happen at Madison Square Garden, the newly minted billionaire and three-time NFL champion can afford to go all out.

Here’s what we know so far: Sources told CNN on Tuesday that the Garden is set to host two events related to their union this week: a rehearsal on Thursday evening and a larger celebration for 1,000 people the next day. Reporters confirmed a street permit in the area. And Stevie Nicks is rumored to perform?

MSG, known as “the world’s most famous arena,” can hold a dual meaning for the couple.

“The significance of it being a venue that’s in the city that she has a home in, and because it’s a venue that caters to both music and to sports, (it) is a perfect fit for their union,” Tracy Taylor Ward, a luxury wedding designer, told CNN.

But one does not casually tie the knot at an arena in bustling midtown. Regardless of whether the wedding will take place at the Garden, it underscores the star power – and fat wallet – of the couple.

One luxury wedding planner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing the privacy expectations of her clientele, estimated a luxury wedding at the Garden could cost from $15 million to $20 million. Another luxury wedding planner, Jason Rhee, estimated it could be “$10 million.”

Here’s what it could take to get married at the arena.

‘Welcome to New York’

Every couple knows that the biggest expense in a wedding is the venue (an average of $12,900 in 2026 for us mortals, according to The Knot). The price significantly jacks up at a venue that just hosted courtside NBA championship seats for $220,000.

Rhee estimated venue costs could go into the millions, including the days needed to load and unload décor and materials. TMZ reported booking MSG costs $1 million a night.

CNN has reached out to Madison Square Garden to confirm its rental costs and labor policy.

The cost of the extras

Ira Levy said he has handled the lighting and sound for weddings of high-profile clientele including the Ambani family in India and Ivanka Trump. At a venue like Madison Square Garden, lighting could start at $650,000 for an event and go up to “almost a million dollars,” Levy said.

For context, lighting for large-scale weddings in luxury tents are usually between $150,000 to $300,000 for the entire event, he said.

The anonymous wedding planner said that while they have seen people spend up to $500,000 on flowers and decor, Swift could easily hit $1 million or more based on the arena’s size.

And then there’s the people behind the scenes.

It’s a production – which Swift is well-equipped in dealing with after the Eras Tour – from stagehands to riggers, who are the tradespeople responsible for hanging equipment from ceilings. It’s already pricey, but at Madison Square Garden, much of this labor is unionized. That means costs are higher than they would be in many other parts of the US.

The venue has partnerships with unions including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local One, which represents stagehand crew.

Another massive cost will be security, not only for the couple, but for the high-profile guests.

Then there’s the bathrooms, and it’s hard to imagine A-list celebrities lining up for the existing stalls. It’s not out of the realm for Swift and Kelce to be “either creating their own bathrooms or fabricating new walls within them,” Taylor Ward said.

MSG as a blank space

No one pictures the couple getting married in front of stadium seats and under Knicks banners. One New York City police officer spoke for many when he expressed his doubt to CNN outside the Garden: “She’s a glamorous girl… She wouldn’t get married here.”

“(MSG) looks cold and hard, and the antithesis of what you would think of when you think of romance and weddings,” Taylor Ward said. But Swift is “accustomed to building places from scratch, and she’s accustomed to renting out stadiums for multiple days.”

Instead, the couple would likely treat it as a canvas.

Ward imagines a space inside a space, not unlike the custom tents and custom builds popular in luxury weddings right now (one tent took five days to assemble and recreate a Greek Orthodox church, Vogue reported).

Custom built tents can cost up to $1 million, according to a Vogue article on the trend. And that’s for weddings that aren’t Taylor Swift’s.

Taylor loves her Easter eggs, and there are rumors flying that Madison Square Garden is simply a bold ploy to redirect fans’ (and the media’s) attention away from where her true nuptials will be.

At face value, a $10 million rental is an exorbitant fee for a ruse. But for someone worth $2.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, $10 million is less than 1% of her net worth.

For someone like Swift, paying for a multimillion-dollar wedding is just another champagne problem.

The-CNN-Wire

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