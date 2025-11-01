Skip to Content
CNN – Business/Consumer

Berkshire profit rises, cash soars to record

By
Published 6:08 am

By Reuters

(CNN) — Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a 34% increase in quarterly operating profit, helped by improved underwriting in its insurance operations, in its last financial report before Warren Buffett bows out as chief executive.

Buffett’s conglomerate also signaled it remained cautious about markets and valuations, ending September with a record $381.7 billion of cash and equivalents and repurchasing none of its own stock.

Third-quarter operating profit rose to $13.49 billion, or about $9,376 per Class A share, from $10.09 billion a year earlier.

Net income, including gains and losses from Berkshire’s common stock investments including Apple, rose 17% to $30.8 billion, or $21,413 per Class A share, from $26.25 billion a year earlier.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.