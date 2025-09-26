Consumer spending was strong in August while inflation remained elevated

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Americans ramped up their spending in August; however, their costs of living were on the rise as food and goods got even pricier last month.

New economic data released Friday showed that consumer spending rose 0.6% from August, and 0.4% when adjusting for inflation, indicating that a critical driver of the US economy continues to chug along despite broader uncertainty and a slowdown in the labor market.

Still, some prices — especially those exposed to steep tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump — are rising faster than they have in months, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — the inflation gauge the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% target rate — rose 0.3% on a monthly basis (versus a 0.2% increase in July), which lifted the annual rate to 2.7% from 2.6%.

Energy prices, including those seen at gas stations, rose in August, and that was a big driver of the monthly increase; however, food prices shot higher as well. Those were up 0.5%, the highest monthly gain since March, and are now up 2.2% from last year.

When excluding food and energy, which can be quite volatile, a closely watched gauge of underlying inflation held steady in August. The core PCE price index rose 0.2% in August, the same pace as July, and was unchanged at 2.9%.

Still, overall inflation, as measured by the PCE price index, is at a six-month high.

Economists were expecting inflation to rise 0.3% from July and increase to 2.7% annually.

Stock futures moved higher on the news. Dow futures rose 200 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.26%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

