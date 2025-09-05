Tesla proposes Elon Musk pay package that could make him the world’s first trillionaire

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire if shareholders adopt a new proposal that would give him unprecedented sums of money if the company reaches certain ambitious milestones.

The pay package could grant Musk 423.7 million additional shares of Tesla stock. Those shares would be be worth $143.5 billion at today’s stock value.

But Musk would get those shares only if the value of Tesla stock increases significantly in coming years. The company stock would need to reach an overall value of $8.5 trillion for Musk to get all the shares, significantly above the current market capitalization of $1.1 trillion and roughly double the current market value of Nvidia, the current most-valuable company on the market.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were slightly higher in premarket trading on the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

