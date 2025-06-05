Timeline of Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s feud

By Clare Duffy and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — An intense public feud erupted on Thursday between President Donald Trump and his one-time ally, billionaire Elon Musk, with an argument about Trump’s massive tax and domestic policy bill raging across social media and in the Oval Office.

Tensions began rising on Tuesday, when Musk blasted what Trump calls his “big, beautiful bill” as a “disgusting abomination,” surprising Republican leaders.

But the billionaire escalated the fight on Thursday when he began sharing years-old comments from Trump and other Republican lawmakers raising concerns about US government spending and the deficit.

Throughout Thursday, Trump and other prominent figures from the president and the tech leader’s respective orbits joined in. Trump even raised the idea of terminating contracts the government holds with Musk’s companies.

The dispute signals just how much and how quickly the relationship between Trump and the world’s richest man has broken down because of disagreement over the bill. Musk was, up until recently, a staunch supporter of the president and near-constant figure in the White House. In an event honoring his formal exit from government work last week, Musk said he would remain “a friend and an advisor” to the Trump administration.

Here’s a timeline of the feud:

This is a developing feud. The timeline will be updated with new developments.

