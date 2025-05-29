Trump requested a meeting with Jerome Powell today. Powell stressed the Fed is staying out of politics

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for the first time in his second term, according to a statement from the central bank.

The meeting, which comes after months of unrelenting attacks from Trump against the Fed chief, took place at the White House and was at Trump’s request.

“Chair Powell did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook,” the Fed said in its statement.

Trump has described Powell as a “fool” and “a major loser,” while also saying that the Fed chief’s termination “cannot come fast enough.” His harsh criticism of Powell is mostly centered on the central bank not lowering interest rates quickly enough for his own liking.

Trump appointed Powell to helm the US central bank starting in 2018, with his term ending in May 2026. Powell has stayed mum amid Trump’s attacks, stressing that the Fed’s decisions are all rooted in economic data in striving for the central bank’s dual goals of stable prices and maximum employment.

Powell has said he has never sought out a meeting with a sitting US president.

“I don’t think it’s up to a Fed chair to seek a meeting with the president, although maybe some have done so. I’ve never done so, and I can’t imagine myself doing that,” Powell said earlier this month.

The last known meeting between Trump and Powell was in 2019.

