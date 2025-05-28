Trump administration orders some US companies to halt sales to China

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration has effectively cut off some American companies from selling goods to China, a Commerce Department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the department is “reviewing exports of strategic significance to China. In some cases, Commerce has suspended existing export licenses or imposed additional license requirements while the review is pending.”

The Financial Times first reported the news on Wednesday, saying it pertains to American companies that sell software used to design semiconductors, citing people familiar with the matter.

Impacted companies include Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens EDA, according to the FT. CNN was not immediately able to confirm that. The three companies didn’t return requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.