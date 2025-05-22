Nike is raising prices – and returning to Amazon

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Nike is returning to Amazon after an absence of more than five years and hiking prices on some products as its new CEO works to reverse a revenue slump.

The apparel brand announced in 2019 that it would pull its products from Amazon in the United States, focusing on sales on its own website and a limited number of third-party retailers. However, Nike’s sales have dropped in recent years and the company is now searching for new avenues of growth.

“Nike is investing in our marketplace to ensure we’re offering the right products, best services and tailored experiences to consumers wherever and however they choose to shop,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to returning to Amazon in the United States, Nike is adding new retailer partners, such as Printemps, a French department store that recently opened its first US location in New York. Nike also said it was working to elevate “retail experiences,” a likely reference to a new concept store it debuted with Urban Outfitters this week that sells Nike shoes and targets Gen Z shoppers.

Nike’s price hikes, meanwhile, will kick in on June 1. The company didn’t mention higher US tariffs as the reason, but said in its statement that “we regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning.”

Various pieces of Nike apparel and equipment will increase in price by as much as $10. Shoes priced between $100 and $150 will get a $5 increase and shoes above $150 will see increases up to $10, according to a source familiar with the decision.

However, several items won’t get a price increase, including children’s apparel and footwear, products priced under $100, Air Force 1 shoes and Michael Jordan-branded clothing and accessories, the source added.

Nike sales have suffered as competition from rivals like On, New Balance and Adidas has heated up. The company’s global sales dropped 9% last quarter, including a 17% drop in China, Nike said in its most recent earnings report.

The company is also trying to recover from strategy mistakes. It is scaling back the supply of its classic sneaker lines Air Force 1 and Pegasus to juice demand in order to sell the sneakers at full prices. Nike also wants to push shoppers to buy new, higher-priced Air Max shoes, designed for running.

Last year, Nike named Elliott Hill, who had previously worked at the company, its new CEO. One of his biggest deals so far is inking a collaboration with Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims for a new activewear line, which was due to be rolled out this spring.

Shares of Nike (NKE) have fallen nearly 20% for the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Olesya Dmitracova contributed to this report.