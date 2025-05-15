Jamie Dimon continues to warn of recession, despite pullback in China tariffs

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — While many economists are saying the risk of an imminent recession has diminished since China and the United States agreed to lower tariffs earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, is still penciling one in.

“I wouldn’t take it off the table at this point,” Dimon said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday at an annual conference the bank hosts in Paris.

After the trade breakthrough from weekend talks in Geneva between Trump administration officials and Chinese government officials, JPMorgan economists lowered the risk of the US economy entering a recession to below 50% from 60% previously.

Dimon said during the Thursday interview that he does not see President Donald Trump regularly but he speaks to “all of the folks there.”

