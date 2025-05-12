‘Bullying or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation,’ China’s Xi says day after US tariff truce

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has hit out at “bullying” and “hegemonism,” in his first public remarks since a temporary truce over tariffs was agreed in the trade war between the United States and China.

Great changes unseen in a century are accelerating, which have “made unity and cooperation among nations indispensable,” Xi told an audience of Latin American and Caribbean officials — including the presidents of Brazil, Colombia and Chile — gathered in Beijing for a summit on Tuesday.

“There are no winners in tariff wars or trade wars. Bullying or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation,” he said, reiterating a warning he has made throughout the trade showdown with US President Donald Trump.

Xi was speaking at the opening of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, a gathering founded in 2014 to strengthen China’s influence in Latin America and the Caribbean — and challenge America’s traditional dominance in the region. CELAC stands for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Xi’s speech comes a day after the US and China announced they would drastically roll back tariffs on each other’s goods for an initial 90-day period, in a surprise breakthrough that has de-escalated a punishing trade war and buoyed global markets.

For weeks, China had stood firm against US pressure and refused to backdown from escalating tariffs that eventually soared above 100%. During that time, Beijing also launched a diplomatic charm offensive, presenting itself as a defender of global trade and rallying countries to push back against what it calls “US bullying.”

On Tuesday, Xi continued that push despite the trade truce, vowing to strengthen “solidarity” with Latin America and the Caribbean, countries that Trump has sought to pull closer into Washington’s orbit.

“China and Latin American and Caribbean countries are important members of the Global South. Independence and autonomy are our glorious tradition. Development and revitalization are our inherent right. And fairness and justness are our common pursuit,” Xi said.

“In the face of seething undercurrents of geopolitical and bloc confrontation, and the surging tide of unilateralism and protectionism, China stands ready to join hands with our Latin American and Caribbean partners,” he added.

The Chinese leader also vowed to provide 66 billion yuan ($9.2 billion) worth of credit lines to CELAC countries to support their development. The credit lines will be denominated in yuan, a move that is part of larger efforts to popularize the Chinese currency in the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

