Hong Kong suspends postal service to the US after Trump’s tariff hikes

Hong Kong (CNN) — Hongkong Post, the postal service in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, will stop handling packages coming from or going to the US amid an escalating trade war.

In a statement published Wednesday announcing the decision, the government of Hong Kong cited US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to eliminate the so-called “de minimis” exception for postal items sent from the city to the US.

“The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively,” the government said in the statement. “The public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US’s unreasonable and bullying acts.”

The postal service will stop accepting packages transported by sea with immediate effect and stop taking air-borne packages starting from April 27, the Hong Kong government said on Wednesday in a statement.

On April 8, Trump signed an executive order tripling tariffs on goods worth less than $800 sent from China, including Hong Kong. As it stands, packages under $800 have been exempt from tariffs through the exemption.

Initially, those goods were set to face tariffs of 30% come May 2. But Trump’s latest executive order hiked the rates to 120% last week (or a “per postal item” cost of $100 starting May 2, which goes up to $200 on June 1). This will impact Americans who order from sites like Shein, Temu and AliExpress, likely leading to higher prices of the goods.

