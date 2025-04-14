Small businesses sue Trump administration over authority to impose tariffs

By Matthew Kaufman, CNN

(CNN) — A group of US businesses filed a lawsuit Monday arguing that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The suit was filed in the US Court of International Trade by the Liberty Justice Center, a legal advocacy group arguing on behalf of five businesses that it said have been “severely harmed” by the tariffs.

The IEEPA gives the president the authority to impose emergency economic powers in response to an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security or the economy, criteria that the plaintiffs in this case say has not been met. The complaint also alleges that the law does not allow for the president to unilaterally impose tariffs.

“No one person should have the power to impose taxes that have such vast global economic consequences,” Jeffrey Schwab, senior counsel at the Liberty Justice Center, said in a statement. “The Constitution gives the power to set tax rates—including tariffs—to Congress, not the President.”

