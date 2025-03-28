America’s economic engine revved back up in February while inflation held steady

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Americans increased their spending last month after taking a breather in January while inflation held steady, new Commerce Department data showed Friday.

However, recently imposed tariffs on auto imports and a looming slew of other levies stand to ding America’s economic engine and drive prices higher, economists warn.

But as it stands now, America’s economic foundation remains solid.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 2.5% in February from the year before, holding steady with what was seen in January, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3%, unchanged from January.

Economists expected that falling energy prices and stabilizing food prices would help keep the disinflationary trend at hand. Forecasts called for the PCE price index to be unchanged from January’s preliminary 2.5% rate.

Consumer spending rebounded in February, rising 0.4% for the month. In January, spending was weaker than initially reported and fell by 0.3%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.