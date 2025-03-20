Europe delays tariffs on US goods, including whiskey

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The European Union is delaying the retaliatory tariffs it announced after the United States imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports earlier this month.

The countermeasures, which include higher tariffs on American whiskey, were set to take effect starting April 1 and follow a phased approach. Instead, they will take effect all at once in mid-April, pending negotiations, the Commission announced on Thursday.

In addition to whiskey, the first phase called for 50% tariffs on motorboats and motorcycles from the US. The second phase, which was set to take effect on April 13, included tariffs on beer, poultry, beef, and various produce such as soybeans, tomatoes and raspberries.

Now both phases, which cover an estimated €26 billion ($28 billion) worth of American goods exports, will take effect on April 13.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

