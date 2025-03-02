Trump signs new action calling for investigation into lumber imports, potentially leading to higher tariffs

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Saturday signed another executive action that directs his administration to investigate potential instances of what he deems unfair trade practices for lumber the United States imports.

This comes just days after Trump signed a similar action ordering an investigation into copper. Trump also ordered a separate investigation earlier this month that’s set to pave the way for what the president refers to as “reciprocal tariffs.”

Trump has previously said, “We have all the trees you need.” However, economists and homebuilders have cautioned that America does not currently have the industrial capacity to meet the demand and that taxing — or worse, cutting off — Canadian lumber imports in particular, which could further exacerbate the ongoing housing affordability crisis in the United States.

Any tariffs on lumber the investigation deems appropriate could come on top of any other tariffs Trump enacts on other countries’ imports.

