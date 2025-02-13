US wholesale prices remained high last month, a sign progress on inflation may have stalled

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — US wholesale inflation remained stubbornly elevated last month, a sign that higher prices could be ahead for American shoppers.

The Producer Price Index, a measurement of average price changes seen by producers and manufacturers, rose 0.4% on a monthly basis and 3.5% for the 12 months ended in January. That held steady with December, which was upwardly revised to 3.5% according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday.

PPI is holding at its highest annual rate since February 2023.

Economists were expecting producer-level prices to slow to 3.2% annually, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

PPI serves as a potential bellwether for retail-level inflation in the months ahead. On Wednesday, the latest Consumer Price Index came in hotter than expected.

