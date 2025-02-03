China imposes tariffs on US imports including crude oil, agricultural machinery

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Beijing announced tariffs on Tuesday on some American imports including crude oil, agricultural machinery and liquefied natural gas, in retaliation for the Trump administration’s imposition of 10% tariffs on Chinese imports into the United States.

The measures, announced by China’s Ministry of Finance, levy a 15% duty on certain types of coal and liquefied natural gas, and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars and pickup trucks. The measures take effective on February 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

