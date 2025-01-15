GoFundMe help could limit FEMA assistance for fire victims

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — More than $100 million has been raised for California wildfire victims on GoFundMe so far. But some of those fundraising efforts could actually end up limiting the money that would be available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA can provide financial assistance for those who lost homes, vehicles or possessions in a natural disaster. But it only can make funds available to cover costs not covered by other sources, such as insurance or donations like those that come through GoFundMe.

“We understand that recovering from a disaster is incredibly challenging, and many people turn to resources like GoFundMe,” said a FEMA official in a posting on social media platform X Tuesday afternoon. “GoFundMe can be a great way to cover immediate expenses, but it’s important to know that using it for certain purposes might affect your eligibility for FEMA assistance.”

“For example, FEMA might be able to help you to replace a vehicle that was damaged during the disaster,” the FEMA official continued. “However, if your GoFundMe page clearly states that the funds you’re raising will be used to replace your car, FEMA won’t be able to provide assistance for that specific need…We know this can be frustrating, especially when you’re trying to manage so much, all at once. That’s why we encourage you to carefully consider how you describe your needs when creating a GoFundMe page.”

Hundreds of GoFundMe pages have been set up for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires so far, many raising tens of thousands of dollars. A GoFundMe spokesperson referred questions about the effect those donations could have on government assistance to FEMA.

A FEMA spokesperson said that there is a wide range of assistance for fire victims available from the agency but confirmed that that help cannot duplicate assistance for those specific needs received from other sources.

“We review each application to ensure you receive the aid for which you are eligible,” said the statement from the spokesperson. “If you receive money from a GoFundMe page for a specific disaster-related expense — such as home repairs, funeral expenses or other emergency needs — you may not be able to receive FEMA aid for the same expense. For example, if you receive donations to clean up storm damage to your home, FEMA may not be able to also grant you financial assistance for home clean up. We encourage all survivors to apply for assistance regardless so we can review your specific case.”

