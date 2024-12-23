By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Last-minute errands often seem to pop up on Christmas and Christmas Eve, whether it’s buying a quick present or picking up one last ingredient.

Many stores and offices are closed on the two holidays to give employees a chance to spend time with loved ones during the holiday season. This year, Christmas Eve falls on Tuesday, December 24, and Christmas falls on Wednesday, December 25.

Before heading out, make sure to check the times of locally owned businesses.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024.

Grocery stores

Albertsons Companies’ stores – Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw’s, Vons and Tom Thumb – will be open Christmas Eve with reduced hours.

Many of those banner stores and pharmacies, including Jewel-Osco, Randalls, Shaw’s and Tom Thumb, will be closed Christmas Day. Some Albertsons, Safeway, ACME and Vons stores will be open with adjusted hours. The company said to check with your local store before visiting on Christmas.

Another grocery giant, Kroger, will mostly operate on normal hours Christmas Eve, but will be closed Christmas Day. Along with Kroger, the company owns Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Owen’s, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Mariano’s, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.

Whole Foods, Aldi and specialty grocer Trader Joe’s are open on modified hours Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Warehouse club Costco is closed on Christmas. Sam’s Club closes at 6 pm local time on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Retail

Walmart stores will close at 6 pm local time on Christmas Eve and all stores are closed on Christmas Day. Target will be open from 7 am until 8 pm local time Christmas Eve, but it will be closed on Christmas.

Home Depot says to check with your local store, but locations will generally close at 5 pm on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Lowe’s will be open as normal on Christmas Eve and will close on Christmas Day.

Department store Macy’s will be open from 8 am to 7 pm local time on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas Day. Kohl’s will be open from 7 am to 7 pm local time on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas. Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores will be open with limited store hours on Christmas Eve and close the next day.

Financial centers

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve banking holidays, so most teller services will be closed Christmas Day. As always, you can use mobile banking services and ATMs.

Bank of America will be closed on Christmas Day. Wells Fargo will close at noon local time on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day December 25. TD Bank will also be closed on Christmas.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will not be trading on Christmas Day.

Pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, but may have reduced hours. CVS said to check with your local store before visiting.

Rite Aid will be open regular business hours on Christmas Eve but will close on Christmas Day.

Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve and all of its 24-hour pharmacies will remain open for 24 hours. On Christmas Day, Walgreens will operate during its usual hours, but the majority of pharmacies are closed except for 24-hour locations and certain others.

Postal services

The United States Postal Service will not be sending or shipping mail on December 25.

On Christmas Eve, FedEx Express and FedEx Office will be operating on modified hours, but other services such as FedEx Ground and Custom Critical will be open as normal. On Christmas Day, every FedEx service except Custom Critical will be unavailable.

UPS will operate as usual on Christmas Eve. Limited UPS store locations will be open on Christmas Day, and only the UPS Express Critical service will be available.

