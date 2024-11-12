Are you a Latino who voted for Trump because of the economy?

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Latino voters in key battleground states were crucial in handing president-elect Donald Trump his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. The economy was also a top voter issue in this year’s election.

Republican candidates have steadily gained ground in recent years with the working-class Latino electorate — a trend that held firmly this year. For example, Miami-Dade County, which has a significant Latino population, flipped red in this year’s presidential election for the first time in more than three decades. Arizona and Nevada, which also have large Latino populations, flipped to Trump after being in President Joe Biden’s column in the 2020 election.

Trump has various proposals for the US economy: extending the 2017 tax cuts; tax breaks, including eliminating federal taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay; temporarily capping credit card interest rates at around 10%; and enacting stiff-across-the-board tariffs. CNN has more on Trump’s economic agenda here.

