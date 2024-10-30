Bigger portions return to Chipotle after skimping complaints

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Chipotle customers have complained that portion sizes are all over the map. The company finally has a solution – “consistent and generous portions.”

That’s according to Scott Boatwright, the fast-casual chain’s interim CEO, on an earnings call Tuesday. He added that customers are posting proof of bigger burritos and bowls on social media, after the company came under fire earlier this year for inconsistent portion sizes, with one analyst even measuring burritos to get to the bottom of it.

Chipotle isn’t the first company to receive heat for its portions. Earlier this year, McDonald’s customers posted about a single hash brown costing more than $3 at some locations. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski called for price cuts because of an “affordability” problem. It’s all part of consumers calling out brands for “shrinkflation” – the downsizing of products without lowering prices.

Frustrated Chipotle customers took to posting on social media this year, accusing the company of skimping on servings.

The “Chipotle phone method” went viral on TikTok when customers recorded employees building their orders in hopes that it would guarantee larger scoops. Employees pushed back, saying it was “stressful and dehumanizing.”

Evidence of Chipotle’s supposed skimping habits didn’t end with social media.

In June, a Wells Fargo analyst ordered and weighed 75 Chipotle burrito bowls with white rice, black beans, chicken, pico de gallo, cheese and lettuce across eight New York City locations to test the truth. The analysts discovered portions varied widely.

Portions were roughly the same for in-store and online orders but some locations served bowls that weighed 33% more than others.

Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s former CEO (and now the CEO of Starbucks), acknowledged inconsistent portions in a July earnings call. He said customers would get “generous portions” at every Chipotle location moving forward. He added that about 10% of stores were outliers in portion sizes and would be re-trained.

Chipotle employees were never directed to serve customers less, Niccol said, but the claims prompted a reevaluation of the entire system.

Boatwright on Tuesday confirmed that the company has made headway re-investing in portioning. He said there’s a been a noticeable shift from previous unhappiness and customers are “really excited” about Chipotle’s new portion sizes.

“We are committed to ensuring that we give the right portion to every guest that walks into the building,” said Boatwright.

“We know we’re delivering value for the consumer, especially in this really tight environment. And we’ll continue to lean into that.”

CNN's Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.