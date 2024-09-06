Ticket prices for the all-American men’s matchup at the US Open are surging

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — The highly anticipated all-American matchup between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe — marking the first US Open semifinals between two US men in nearly 20 years — will cost you quite a few Honey Deuces to attend.

Prices have surged 60% since Tuesday, when the pairing was finalized. The cheapest price to attend the Friday night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium is priced at $333 for one ticket, according to TickPick, an online secondary ticket marketplace.

And those are for tickets in the nosebleed sections. Prices are soaring to as much as $56,000 for a seat court side. On average, fans are paying about $500 for the 7 pm ET match, which is the fifth-most-expensive US Open men’s semifinal on record, a TickPick spokesperson told CNN.

Notably, the demand to see the lower-ranked American players is far greater than the matchup that features the No. 1 ranked male player in tennis, Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who plays Friday afternoon.

Prices for Fritz vs. Tiafoe match are 231% more expensive for the cheapest ticket compared to the cheap seats for Sinner’s 3 pm ET match against Britain’s Jack Draper. The least-expensive prices for that match are hovering around just $80, and court side prices are about $1,500.

The high price of tickets come as some fans are criticizing the event’s long lines and ever-rising costs to see the annual tennis tournament in New York. Combined with the growing popularity of the sport, it’s perhaps not a surprise that total ticket sales on StubHub have already surpassed last year’s event by 32%, the company told CNN.

Regardless of the price, the matchup between Fritz and Foe is a monumental piece of tennis history because it guarantees an American male to compete in the finals on Sunday — a milestone that hasn’t been achieved since 2006.

