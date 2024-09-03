DirecTV is compensating customers affected by the Disney outage. But they have to take action to get it

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — For DirecTV subscribers frustrated by the loss of ESPN and other Disney-owned channels, the TV provider is offering some compensation as the blackout stretches into its third day.

The company is offering credits of at least $20 to customers who have DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse services — but customers won’t get the credit automatically. They must go to a special website and apply for it using their account’s email, and the credit will show up on a future bill.

The outage, which affects 11 million subscribers, comes as college football and NFL seasons are getting underway and the US Open tennis tournament reaches its final few days.

“We’re pursuing every avenue to get your station back,” DirecTV said on the website. “To thank you for your patience, until the situation is resolved, we’re offering you a bill credit.”

On Sunday, Disney pulled ESPN and other cable channels it owns, like Freeform and FX, as well as Disney-owned ABC affiliates, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, from DirecTV’s lineup because the two companies failed to reach a new distribution deal.

“The Walt Disney Co. is once again refusing any accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and now the American judicial system,” Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV, said in a previous statement. “They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers — making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price.”

Disney, in response, said it’s “open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs.”

Disney offered DirecTV a sports-centric package that included ESPN networks and ABC sports broadcasts, as well as a selection of Disney’s linear channels paired with some of the entertainment giant’s direct-to-consumer services, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The collapse of the talks comes as satellite and cable providers seek skinnier and more flexible bundles from programmers that could allow for more affordable options for consumers who are seeking a smaller selection of channels.

