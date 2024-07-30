Black journalists group faces member backlash over Trump speaking invitation

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

New York (CNN) — The National Association of Black Journalists is trying its best to weather a storm of backlash.

The organization on Tuesday drew a torrent of criticism over its decision to invite Donald Trump to sit for an interview at its annual convention in Chicago. The Wednesday afternoon Trump event — moderated by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News host Harris Faulkner, and Semafor politics reporter Kadia Goba — has roiled the NABJ, with some of its most prominent members publicly expressing dismay.

Karen Attiah, The Washington Post columnist who worked as co-chair of this year’s conference, even announced Tuesday that she would resign from her role. While Attiah said a “variety of factors” influenced her decision, she specifically homed in on the Trump interview when making her abrupt announcement.

“To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” Attiah wrote on X, adding that she had not been “involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format.”

Given Trump’s adoration of authoritarianism, coupled with the vile campaign he has waged for years on the fourth estate, his appearance at any media-focused conference would be certain to generate heightened levels of controversy. But the fact that the former president, who has flirted with racist elements of his MAGA movement, had been invited to speak at the NABJ conference struck a particular nerve among many of its members.

“The reports of attacks on Black women White House correspondents by the then president of the United States are not myth or conjecture, but fact,” April Ryan, the veteran White House correspondent and 2017 NABJ journalist of the year, wrote on X. “To have a presumed orchestrated session with the former president is an affront to what this organization stands for and a slap in the face to the Black women journalists … who had to protect themselves from the wrath of this Republican presidential nominee who is promoting an authoritarian agenda.”

But while there was an outpouring of disapproval Tuesday, not everyone was in agreement. Symone Sanders, the former Kamala Harris spokesperson turned MSNBC host, wrote on X that “some of the best journalists in the country are members of the NABJ” and wondered, “So why wouldn’t they interview Trump?”

“He is the Republican nominee. Seems like the journalists complaining don’t understand their jobs are to actually ask the questions,” Sanders argued. “NABJ didn’t platform Trump. The voters in the Republican primary did. Just like anyone else who is running for President, he should sit for serious interviews and answer real questions.”

And despite Trump’s aggressive posture toward the press, his attendance at the NABJ as a presidential candidate would not be completely out of the ordinary. Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush have all attended accepted invitations to attend in recent decades.

The NABJ did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday, but in its announcement it said the Q&A with Trump, “will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.”

Making matters worse for the NABJ, while the organization has welcomed Trump to its stage to speak, it rejected requests by the Harris campaign to make accommodations for her to address the conference. A person familiar with the matter told CNN that Harris’ schedule has been filled to the brim since her sudden ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket. To that end, she was unable to attend the Chicago conference in person. Her campaign did try to make an appearance work, the person said, but was rejected by the NABJ.

“The Harris for President campaign team worked very closely with NABJ leadership to find an alternative option,” the person said. “The NABJ team unfortunately denied a request for the VP to take part in a fireside chat virtually, or to host an in person fireside chat with the VP at a later date.”

“Harris has always, and will always, value the NABJ and work to ensure Black reporters have a seat at the table,” the person added, drawing a not-so-subtle contrast between the vice president and Trump. “The Harris for President team still welcomes the opportunity to make one of the alternative options happen.”

