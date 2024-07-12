Stop & Shop is closing 32 ‘underperforming’ locations. Here’s where

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Stop & Shop is closing 32 underperforming grocery stores across the US northeast as part of the company’s efforts to improve its financial performance.

Shoppers are also being squeezed by higher prices at the grocery store, with food prices experiencing modest upticks last month, according to the newest inflation report.

“Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand,” said the chain’s president Gordon Reid in a release.

Ahold Delhaize, the chain’s Dutch parent company, revealed the locations Friday adding that they will close in early November. The closures come amid a broader shake up in the US grocery industry including the rise of low-cost grocery brand Aldi, which plans to open open 800 locations. In addition, Kroger and Albertson’s announced plans for a $25 billion merger earlier this year. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block it.

Ahold Delhaize announced in May at its investor day that store reductions were planned, but didn’t specify locations. The affected stores span all five states it has locations in, including 10 in New Jersey, eight in Massachusetts, seven in New York, five in Connecticut plus two locations in Rhode Island.

Stop & Shop said it “remains committed to serving its communities through other store locations, online shopping and home delivery services.” Employees impacted by the closures will be offered other opportunities in the company.

Following the closures, the 110-year-old chain said it will “continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores.” Stop & Shop has remodeled about half of its locations since 2018, with those refreshed stores “outperforming” the ones that haven’t been updated.

In addition to operating Stop & Shop, Ahold Delhaize owns Food Lion and Giant grocery stores in the US.

Here’s where the locations are closing:

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

72 Newtown Road, Danbury

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

1937 West Main St., Stamford

211 High St., Torrington

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

165 Needham St., Newton

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

36 New State Highway, Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

New Jersey

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

