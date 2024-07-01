Meta accused of breaking European law with its ‘pay or consent’ model

By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — Facebook parent Meta has been accused of breaking Europe’s new digital competition rules over its “pay or consent” advertising model.

Late last year, Meta (META) launched a service called “Subscription for no ads,” allowing European users of Facebook and Instagram to pay up to €12.99 ($14) a month for ad-free versions. The alternative is to accept versions with personalized ads.

The European Commission said in a statement Monday that, in its preliminary view, “this binary choice forces users to consent to the (use) of their personal data and fails to provide them a less personalized but equivalent version of Meta’s social networks.”

If the provisional findings of the Commission’s investigation are confirmed, the EU could hit Meta with a fine equivalent to 10% of its global annual revenue under its landmark Digital Markets Act.

“’Subscription for no ads’ follows the direction of the highest court in Europe and complies with the DMA,” a Meta company spokesperson told CNN. “We look forward to further constructive dialogue with the European Commission to bring this investigation to a close.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.