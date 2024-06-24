How has the CDK Global shutdown affected your car dealership experience?

By Eva Rothenberg, CNN

(CNN) — CDK Global, a retail software provider, has been grappling with a system outage that has paralyzed car dealerships across North America.

The system outage has affected thousands of car dealerships, burdening both dealerships and customers.

Are you someone who has been affected in some way by the outage? Maybe a customer who was unable to buy a car this weekend or a salesperson having to fill out forms by hand?

We would love to hear your story for an upcoming article. We will not include it, however, unless we reach out to you directly to interview you and get your permission.

Please fill out the form below if you’re willing to share your experience.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.