Tyson CFO and chicken family scion John Tyson arrested for DWI

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

New York (CNN) — Tyson Foods suspended its CFO John R. Tyson after he was arrested Thursday on charges of DWI and careless driving. Tyson, the great grandson of the founder of the meat processing company, was previously arrested in 2022 on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.

The 34-year-old was booked early Thursday and has since been released, according to the Washington County, Arkansas, Detention Intake Report. His initial hearing is scheduled for Friday.

“We are aware that John Randal Tyson, Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested for an alleged DWI,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

“Tyson Foods has suspended Mr. Tyson from his duties effective immediately and named Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer.”

Back in 2022, Tyson was charged after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep. News reports at the time said he was found asleep on a bed by a woman who lived there. She called the police, who then identified Tyson through his driver’s license. He reportedly later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Tyson issued an apology during an analyst call in November 2022. “I’m embarrassed and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said at the time. “I also want to apologize to our investors as I have to our employees.”

During that same call, Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said that the company was taking the incident seriously through its “corporate governance process.”

— CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.

