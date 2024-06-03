Skip to Content
Worried about affording air conditioning this summer? Share your story

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Americans will have to shell out $719 on electricity, on average, to keep their homes cool this summer, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. That’s nearly $200 more than they paid in 2019.

Are you concerned that mounting utility bills will make it difficult for you to use your air conditioner this summer? Tell us about it.

