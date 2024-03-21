How does the National Association of Realtors’ settlement affect you?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The National Association of Realtors’ recent $418 million settlement to end antitrust legal claims came with a bombshell: Decades-long rules and informal guidelines — notably those that made a 6% commission the norm — could be overhauled.

This proposed settlement is not only expected to fundamentally change how Americans buy and sell homes, but it also could transform the nation’s real estate industry, including the number of agents within the sector. Economists also predict that the process of buying a home could be cheaper; however, it could also mean more upfront costs — potentially making it harder on lower-income and first-time buyers.

Do you work in real estate, or do have plans to buy or sell a home in the near future? We’d like to hear from you as to how this ruling and proposed changes could affect you.

