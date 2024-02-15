Mortgage rates rise for the second week, reaching 6.77%

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — After treading water for months, US mortgage rates jumped higher Thursday following a string of strong employment and inflation reports.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.77% in the week ending February 15, up from 6.64% the previous week, according to data from Freddie Mac. A year ago, the average 30-year fixed-rate was 6.32%.

“On the heels of consumer prices rising more than expected, mortgage rates increased this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“The economy has been performing well so far this year and rates may stay higher for longer, potentially slowing the spring homebuying season,” said Khater in a statement.

Mortgage applications to buy a home so far in 2024 are down in more than half of all states compared to a year earlier, Khater said.

“Mortgage rates have been volatile due to strong employment data, rising last week and leading to a 2% drop in applications,” said Bob Broeksmit, CEO of Mortgage Bankers Association in a release.

The US economy added a stunning 353,000 jobs in January, almost double expectations, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Labor Department.

More homes on the market and lower mortgage rates would be the two main drivers of any meaningful jump in home sales this spring, Broeksmit said.

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey includes only borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. A current buyer’s rate may be different.

Inflation remains stubbornly high

Mortgage rates are climbing because the economy is still hot.

In addition to strong employment numbers, the Consumer Price Index data for January, released on Tuesday, showed that inflation slowed less than expected last month.

After enduring 11 interest rate hikes over the past two years, the housing market has all but frozen, with sales dropping to the lowest level in 28 years. Economists, investors and participants in the housing market are waiting for the Federal Reserve to move beyond holding steady and to cut its benchmark lending rate, signaling inflation is hitting its target.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stressed that it is unlikely the central bank will introduce a rate cut at its next policy meeting, since incoming economic data remains so robust.

“The latest inflation and employment measures retained strength in January, confirming that a rate cut is unlikely in March,” said Hanna Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. “As a result, mortgage rates are likely to continue to hover in the high-6% range until more definitive progress has been made towards [the central bank’s goal of] 2% inflation.”

While the Fed does not set the interest rates that borrowers pay on mortgages directly, its actions influence them.

Mortgage rates tend to track the yield on 10-year US Treasuries, which move based on a combination of anticipation about the Fed’s actions, what the Fed actually does and investors’ reactions, especially as related to inflation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

